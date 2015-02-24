Tuesday’s #NailCall: A Nod to Negative Space

There’s a lot of room for personalization with a negative space manicure. As long as you leave blank, unpolished sections of your nail bed untouched, you’re able to decorate the rest of your nail with any kind of detail, whether that be dainty, patterned, or edgy, while still taking part in the nail art trend. And if that’s not enough to get you convinced on the trend, these looks generally use less polish, saving you that seemingly never-ending time frame spent waiting for your tips to dry.
This week, we turned to our photo feed and saw that Instagram users were working with this trend but expanding its reach even further with tiny floral sketches, camo tips, little animal print patterns, and tons more. Get inspired by glancing through this week’s #NailCall and don’t forget to submit your own nail look and tag @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured in next week’s roundup.
A new way to update the French manicure is to paint your tips with a pattern, rather than an alternative color or texture. @theglittery_ tried out a camo design.
Instagram: @theglittery_
@fabfingies left portions of this manicure unpainted in-between the tiny heart and faux lace designs.
Instagram: @fabfingies
Going girly, @fabfingies tries out another approach to the negative space and nail art trend with zebra print stripes, butterflies, cheetah print, and glitter.
Instagram: @fabfingies
A clear coat of polish and alternating black and white horizontal stripes couldn't make a chicer manicure. Check out @theglittery_'s example for minimalistic inspiration.
Instagram: @theglittery
Go for a sophisticated look with a touch of feminine charm by painting on delicate florals and leaves over a clear base coat similar to what @fabfingies did with this look.
Instagram: @fabfingies
Metallic arrows make this manicure by @kitoffkilter a total must.
Instagram: @kitoffkilter
A multicolored metallic vertical stripe down the center of a polish-free nail, like this look by @kitoffkilter, is right up our alley.
Instagram: @kitoffkilter