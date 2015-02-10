Tuesday’s #NailCall: Hearts We Heart

Showing your love for nail art (or hey, Valentine’s Day for that matter) can’t be taken more literally than with manicures decked out with heart decoration and details. This easy-to-draw classic shape is almost impossible to mess up, especially when you have a tiny paintbrush handy. The heart can not only be layered with other symbols and patterns for a dramatic and graphic look, but it can also be the dainty accent to a simple single color or clear coat manicure. When we glanced at our Instagram feed, it was clear that the heart was getting a lot of love.

For even more V-Day inspiration, or maybe just your next ultra girly girl mani, check out some of our favorite heart-inspired nail art looks from this week’s #NailCall. Be sure to upload your own nail design ideas to Instagram, tag us @BeautyHigh, and use the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured in next week’s roundup!

