Tuesday’s #NailCall: Hearts We Heart

Showing your love for nail art (or hey, Valentine’s Day for that matter) can’t be taken more literally than with manicures decked out with heart decoration and details. This easy-to-draw classic shape is almost impossible to mess up, especially when you have a tiny paintbrush handy. The heart can not only be layered with other symbols and patterns for a dramatic and graphic look, but it can also be the dainty accent to a simple single color or clear coat manicure. When we glanced at our Instagram feed, it was clear that the heart was getting a lot of love.
For even more V-Day inspiration, or maybe just your next ultra girly girl mani, check out some of our favorite heart-inspired nail art looks from this week’s #NailCall. Be sure to upload your own nail design ideas to Instagram, tag us @BeautyHigh, and use the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured in next week’s roundup!
@connvex decorated her ruby red tips with tiny white polka dots and mini hearts.
Photo:
Instagram: @connvex
Can't decide between hot pink, red, stripes, hearts, calligraphy, and lips? Paint them all on just like @theglittery_.
Photo:
Instagram: @theglittery
@nananailpolish used stencils to draw on the delicate gold hearts on her nails, as well as the pretty collage you see on her accent nail.
Photo:
Instagram: @nananailpolish
If you're on the search for a not-too-drastic yet different approach to the Valentine's Day heart manicure, try placing on tons of tiny triangles on a clear or pastel base coat similar to @kitoffkilter's fun look.
Photo:
Instagram: @kitoffkilter
Painting red or pink hearts on a white base coat not only makes the accent color appear richer, but makes the entire look really pop. Check out this manicure from @fabfingies for inspiration.
Photo:
Instagram: @fabfingies
Multicolored glitter and hearts applied in gradients give this manicure by @fabfingies a negative space-like feel.
Photo:
Instagram: @fabfingies
Get an intricate nail look that'll get A LOT of love with nail wraps. This Hello Kitty look by @nananailpolish can't be missed.
Photo:
Instagram: @nananailpolish