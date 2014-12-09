Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glittery and Metallic Gold Accents

Each week, we turn to Instagram and roundup the latest and greatest in nail art inspiration. From eye-popping colors to graphic nail wraps, we’re never left with a loss of mani ideas. After searching through our hashtag vault, we found that the talented nail pros of the social media world were really going for the gold.

Taking the precious metal in a variety of finishes and forms, users created luxe and seasonally festive manicure accents. From glittery gold bases to looks touched with metallic foil, you’re bound to find an idea to replicate at home. Check out the best looks from this week’s #NailCall and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram using the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for a chance to be featured in our next roundup.

More From Beauty High:

Victoria Beckham Creates Polish for Nails Inc.

Common Manicure Mistakes and How to Fix Them

10 Creative Winter Nail Art Ideas for You to Wear Now