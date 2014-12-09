StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Glittery and Metallic Gold Accents

Victoria Moorhouse
by
Each week, we turn to Instagram and roundup the latest and greatest in nail art inspiration. From eye-popping colors to graphic nail wraps, we’re never left with a loss of mani ideas. After searching through our hashtag vault, we found that the talented nail pros of the social media world were really going for the gold.

Taking the precious metal in a variety of finishes and forms, users created luxe and seasonally festive manicure accents. From glittery gold bases to looks touched with metallic foil, you’re bound to find an idea to replicate at home. Check out the best looks from this week’s #NailCall and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram using the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for a chance to be featured in our next roundup.

@theglitteryblog created gold and blue accents in abstract, paint-splattered shapes with metallic foil.

@nailartbysig went for a winter weather look with tiny gold snowflakes over a baby blue nail lacquer.

Using gold glitter in a variety of ways, @fabfingies tried out a super fierce tiger-inspired manicure.

Sometimes the gold accent is best left as the base. @nananailpolish painted seasonal pics over NCLA's Candy Coat polish, Butter Me Up.

Giving her pale pink polish a little edge, @christenecarr dressed up an accent nail with gold studs.

These playful polka dots by @nananailpolish couldn't be cuter.

@theglitteryblog created an amazing French manicure with turquoise tips and flakes of gold foil.

A deep blue polish can be enhanced with geometric shapes painted in gold, sparkling polish. Just check out this look by @nailartbysig.

