Tuesday’s #NailCall: A Blue Nail Design Idea for Every Style

The sky’s the limit when it comes to what good blue polish can do for your nail look. Between being painted on in sparkly metallics or just the base of an artsy spring sketch, the color has shown its great versatility on Instagram. Available in navy, royal, pastel hues and more, this polish has a pigment range that fits just about every style and season. When we turned to our feed this week, we saw a ton of pops of blue situated in cool manicure designs that are worth taking a look at.

Check out the best blues below—and don’t forget to upload your nail look to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for a chance to be featured next week.

