Tuesday’s #NailCall: A Blue Nail Design Idea for Every Style

The sky’s the limit when it comes to what good blue polish can do for your nail look. Between being painted on in sparkly metallics or just the base of an artsy spring sketch, the color has shown its great versatility on Instagram. Available in navy, royal, pastel hues and more, this polish has a pigment range that fits just about every style and season. When we turned to our feed this week, we saw a ton of pops of blue situated in cool manicure designs that are worth taking a look at.
@theglittery_ grabbed white, sky blue, and royal blue polish to create a chevron design on three fingers.
Over a gold base coat, this blue marble design from @nailartbysig can't be missed. The entire look is gorgeous, but that accent nail might be the best part.
Why not paint florals over a deeper pastel blue shade like @agarutti?
@nananailpolish created this mermaid-like look with Deborah Lippmann's nail lacquer in Just Dance.
@melinbali used butter LONDON's nail lacquer in Blagger to create this patent-finished look.
A monochrome French manicure can be made by painting the tip of the nail in a lighter or darker blue color. @nailartbysig used OPI's Sheer Tints.
@kitoffkilter snapped a pic of a blue marble manicure (trend alert?) while shopping for some veggies.
