The 25 Best Nail Salons & Artists to Follow on Instagram Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
Instagram is the source of inspiration for basically anything you can think of. We especially turn to the visually-pleasing social media platform when it comes to inspiration for nail art.

Some of the best nail art inspiration on Instagram comes from the coolest spas, salons, and nail artists—in your neck of the woods and around the world. From a salon in the Netherlands to a nail artist in L.A., you’ll be able to find all the best in unique and trendy nail art from these nail enthusiasts.

We’ve scoured the Web for the best nail salons and artists worldwide who inspire us when it comes to nail art on Instagram. Follow them and scroll through their Instagrams for some serious nail art ideas that you can take to your local nail salon or try at home!

The Leopard Lounge, @theleopardlounge

Located In: The Netherlands

Paintbox Nails, @paintboxnails

Located In: New York City

Wah Nails, @wahnails

Located In: London

Jin Soon, @jinsoon

Located in: New York City

 

Ava Rice, @nailsalonavarice

Located In: Tokyo

Valley, @valleynyc

Located in: New York City

Nail Salon Colza, @nailsaloncolza

Located in: Japan

Marie Nails, @marienails

Located in: New York City, LA, Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka

Steph Stone, @stephstonenails

Located in: LA

V+ Nails, @vplusnailsla

Located in: LA

Gossip Nails, @gossipnails__

Located in: Belgium

Victoria Diakova, @victoria_diakova

Located in: Belgium

Kaycie Kyle Salon, @kayciekyle

Located in: UK

Cassie Nails, @cassieeos

Located in: Taiwan

Primp & Polish, @primpnpolish

Located in: New York City

French Nails Spa, @frenchnailsspa

Located in: Ontario

Indigo Nails, @indigonails

Located in: Poland

Blooms Nail Salon, @blooms_nailsalon

Located in: Bahrain

Vanity Projects, @vanityprojects

Located in: New York City

Very Polished Lounge, @verypolishedlounge

Located in: Brooklyn

Spifster Sutton, @spifster

Located in: Chicago

Nails Y'all, @nailsyall

Located in: Austin, TX

Little Nail Shop, @littlenailshop

Located in: Indianapolis

Super Fly Nails, @superflynails

Located in: San Francisco

CHI Nail Bar, @chinailbar

Located in: Beverly Hills

