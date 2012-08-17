Nail Art on the Red Carpet Has Simply Become Commonplace

We have never, ever been shy about our love of nail art here at Beauty High, but we tend to have mixed reactions about the trend when it pops up on the red carpet. When you’re dressed in a glamorous gown, bedazzling your nails may not be the right thing to do — like so many stylists will tell you, it’s all about an even balance. So, when we saw Jessica Biel’s subtle take on the trend, adding a sleek pop of pink across her nails for the latest Total Recall premiere dressing up her gorgeous white Giambattista Valli Couture dress, we fell in love, and had to reminisce about some of the most memorable red carpet manis of the past.

Above we take a stroll down memory lane, and you’ll realize many stars have begun to accessorize their red carpet looks with subtle nail art, and others still will add glitz and glam with an entire bedazzled manicure. Let us know what you think of the looks (and which one you like the most) in the comments below!