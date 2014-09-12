Simple, Sophisticated Nail Art is Going to Be Huge for Spring 2015

Scroll To See More Images

After a few seasons of playing around with colors, 3D effects, and textures, it’s clear that for spring, nail art is growing up a bit. The nail art at New York Fashion Week spring 2015 has been all kinds of simple and sophisticated, with thin graphic lines, negative space, and black and white color palettes reigning supreme. Below are all of the nail art looks you need to see from Fashion Week. We just may have to start copying these before spring comes!

Cushnie et Ochs may have gone dramatic with the graphic eye makeup, but the nails were simple and chic. A ballet pink base and a metallic gold polish along the cuticle made for a gorgeous look.

At Nicole Miller, nails were painted a bright, poppy orange, and the nail art was kept to a thin, horizontal line in the center of the pinkie nail. It may be subtle, but it makes a world of difference.

Tadashi Shoji used shimmering gold metallic nail polish in a criss-cross pattern over a nude nail polish base for nail art that may look complicated, but is actually incredibly easy.

A matte black base and silver polish along the cuticle was the look at Carmen Marc Valvo, a chic new take on the reverse French manicure. Playing with textures is one of the easiest ways to get a cool nail design with minimal painting required.

The nails at Creatures of the Wind were a clear base with a gradient silver tip, using the metallics for a fancy but easy look.

At Kate Spade, white nails were accented with laser thin black horizontal lines across the middle, a look created by Deborah Lippmann.

Negative space nail art proved to be stunning at Nonoo, where white nails had a nude stripe straight down the middle from tip to cuticle. A graphic look always wins in our book.

At Tibi, Jin Soon Choi created the simple look using two coats of Jin Soon Georgette (launching late September 2014) for an off-white color, then applied tiny strokes of Chamonix on the accent nail.

Backstage at Prabal Gurung, Jin Soon created this negative space paint strokes look on two nails on each hand, using the Prabal Gurung for Sally Hansen Spring 2015 polish collection.

At Bibhu Mohapatra, negative space nail art took center stage, with white and black striper brushes creating cool geometric looks on the nails created by Gina Edwards for KISS Products.

At Delpozo, manicurist Jane Kandalec for Essie created this coral, half moon manicure with negative space using Essie’s Tart Deco polish. It’s easy, fast, and ridiculously cool.

White nails with a thin, gold horizontal line were the best accessory at Erin Fetherston’s show. Similar to the look at Kate Spade, this manicure, created by Gina Edwards for KISS Products, was is easily one of our favorites for spring.