Tuesday’s #NailCall: Luxe Nails

Nail art is fun all year round, but there is something about the holiday season that makes you want to break out the deep, rich shades and fancy designer polishes. From dazzling golds and fierce reds, to delicious plums and gorgeous textures, the opportunities to add a dash of luxury to your fingertips are endless.

The holidays are filled with shimmer, spice and everything nice, so why shouldn’t your nails be too? Take a look at this week’s #NailCall and see how some creative ladies added a little bit of opulence into their day to day lives.

More From Beauty High:

The Best Products for Cuticle Care

7 Tips From Celebrity Manicurists to Help You Get Your Best Nails Ever

The One Thing: butter London Backstage Nail Art Tool Kit