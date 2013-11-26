Tuesday’s #NailCall: Luxe Nails

Nail art is fun all year round, but there is something about the holiday season that makes you want to break out the deep, rich shades and fancy designer polishes. From dazzling golds and fierce reds, to delicious plums and gorgeous textures, the opportunities to add a dash of luxury to your fingertips are endless.
The holidays are filled with shimmer, spice and everything nice, so why shouldn’t your nails be too? Take a look at this week’s #NailCall and see how some creative ladies added a little bit of opulence into their day to day lives.
Luxe nails are so perfect for the holidays!
A rich burgundy base and shimmering gold foil add instant luxury to your fingertips, as demonstrated by @theglitterblog.
@aimeliquitrin shows us that we don't need to be confined to one nail polish shade or design. Show off your style and creativity on your nails and why not go for luxe styles and colors like she did here.
@Eye4style opts for gunmetal nails with a silver fleck infused top coat, both by some of the best nail polish in the business, Jin Soon.
Simple and elegant, @alittlebitetc's deep plum adorned fingernails look effortlessly regal.
@Leakorban's dapper tuxedo inspired party nail made her gorgeous blue fingertips black-tie ready.
Why not transform your nails into 24-karat gold like @ChristeneCarr did here? These gilded fingertips are sure to turn heads.
Take your nails from drab to fab with bright red polish, perfect for any holiday occassion, as seen on @pillowmintb.
Black and White. Silver and Gold. Two combinations that always work together, so why not combine all four colors like @nailksbymistyk did to create showstopping fingernails that everyone will admire?