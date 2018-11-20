16 Nail Art Instagram Feeds to Follow for Inspiration You’ll Want to Screenshot

Scroll To See More Images
Second only to standout makeup vloggers like Jackie Aina and celebrities like Fenty boss Rihanna who are fully invested in their cosmetic companies, the beauty-centric Instagram accounts we love to follow most are those with next-level nail art. And, no, we’re not talking about your basic multicolored manicure using some of the year’s newest nail polishes or a coat of glitter polish only enhanced by a Kira Kira filter. The ones claiming ample real estate on our feed deliver nothing short of stiletto tips with extravagant jewels and baubles attached, acrylics with intricate line work and press-ons with drawings so teeny and on point, we wonder how they managed to keep their hands still enough to create.
MORE: 12 Ways to Accent Your Classic French Manicure With Metallics
Whether you prefer keeping things low-key and handling your manicure at home or going to the salon and having a pro handle the paint job for you, there’s an impressive amount of inspiration that’ll ensure you’ll never get bored with nail art ideas.
And if that weren’t enough, the gamut of art isn’t just for experts (or people with a whole lot of patience). There are also easier looks with the type of payoff that will convince others you somehow transformed into a celebrity manicurist overnight.
We’re constantly bragging about our favorite famous manicurists, but here’s a mix of both people and salons that’ll have you screenshotting all day.
MORE: 13 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish
Vanity Projects
This New York City–based nail salon constantly leaves us mesmerized with mani-grams that include everything from geometric lines to designs inspired by fashion labels such as Louis Vuitton and Supreme.
Paintbox Nails
In the heart of New York City’s Soho neighborhood stands this quaint nail salon, where technicians will leave you impressed and fully satisfied with their full menu of intricate designs.
Chillhouse
“Just do it” and follow this New York City salon, dedicated to self-care in the form of mind-blowing massages and, of course, manicures that go beyond a solid wash of color.
View this post on Instagram
Who else had a ✨Bedazzler✨back in the day? Let’s keep adding gems to everything we can!!!!! As seen in the @nytimes (link in bio). Inspired by @whatwouldjaqwear my 💅👑. BIG thanks to @nytimesfashion @crystalgenay 📷@littlenycbee Sets @stocktonhall @christinagranthands To get this look I used @chinaglazeofficial For Rhinestones Only top coat and @ardellbeauty duo clear brush on lash glue . . . . . . . . #nails #nailart #nailsofinstagram #handart #naildesign #instanails #negativespacenails #pearlnails #bridalnails #weddingnails #extra #goldnails #bedazzled #nailtrends #misspop #misspopnails #💅 #extra #moreismore #moreisglamore
Miss Pop
She’s the queen of elevated editorial nail art, and thanks to her Instagram account, we never get to miss out on her gorgeous work used on the runway, fashion campaigns and a bevy of celebrity clientele.
Olive and June
If you’re not a fan of acrylics, this account makes a convincing case for pulling off beautiful designs on smaller, natural nail beds.
Wah Nails
One of London’s premier nail art destinations will make you want to book a trip across the pond, thanks to a never-ending stream of the boldest design inspo out there.
JinSoon
The nail salon run by the celebrity manicurist of the same name gives us everything we need; from new nail polish suggestions to dainty but detailed nail art looks.
Valley NYC
With salons on both the East and West Coasts, you’re getting nail design ideas inspired by a wide range of lifestyles.
The Nail Bar
This Glendale, California, nail salon makes a pretty convincing case for acrylic nails. Don’t believe us, just take a quick peek at the glittery, studded looks on its feed.
Primp N Polish
This account is dedicated to spotlighting the best of the best nail art in Brooklyn, New York. And it never disappoints.
View this post on Instagram
Acrylics can cause weak, brittle nails and even promote the growth of fungus. NEXGENNAILS are water resistant, yet they allow natural nails to breathe, enabling them to grow long and strong. benefits of Nexgen: Odor free, no damage to nail, look and feel natural! These beautiful #nexgen #extensions were done by #VPluz #happyclient #zoyanailpolish #essiepolish #manicure #brooklyn #naillounge #summer #blogger #beautyblog #nailart #nail💅 #latinasdonails #ultimatenailexperience
Very Polished Lounge
It’s impossible to get bored with the stream of design inspiration coming from this salon chain, which has locations all over the States.
Indigo Nails
One of the few nail polish brand pages to give us nail art inspo that goes beyond a simple display of the latest colors.
Jenny Bui
If like us, you have been obsessed with Cardi B’s daggerlike, blinged-out stiletto nails, you have this nail pro to thank. In addition to working with the Grammy-nominated star, she also runs a salon in the Bronx, where her designs are constantly reaching new levels of extravagance.
Mei Kawajiri
Since making the move from Japan to New York City, this artist has racked up an impressive celebrity clientele and social media following, both of which get to witness truly next-level nail designs, including cartoon re-creations and updated French manicures.
Park Eunkyung
This artist’s specialty is 3-D designs made with jewels, baubles and more that take manicures from ordinary nail art to works of art.
View this post on Instagram
Your Monday gift is ready: open a box with joy, laughter, and happiness! We are excited to announce the winner from last week Glam Green Holiday Giveaway! Valued at $437! Congratulations! @colbymangonon You deserve it! Thank you for participating! At sundays , it's what's inside that counts. We would love to share more with you about our polishes! We pay special attention to what goes into every bottle of sundays polish. No compromises. Now it's your turn to share what counts! Don't forget to stop by our studio this Wednesday to share your gift of thoughtfulness! Our holiday tree will be up and ready for you to write your most memorable gift experience down to hang on our tree!
Sunday Studios
If minimalist nail art is more your speed, this wellness-inspired nail-care brand constantly impresses with a steady stream of clean-looking and subtly bold designs.
Madeline Poole
Sally Hansen’s global color ambassador offers a wide range of nail-art inspiration, from animal-print stilettos to acrylics with jewels attached at the ends.