10 Nail Art Ideas For Coachella

Coachella is quickly approaching as the festivities begin this weekend in California. While planning out your weekend party plans and your must-have outfit essentials for all of the street style shots you’re bound to be in, remember to bring one very important item: killer nail art. The crowd at Coachella is young and fun, so playing up some seriously wild manicures is encouraged. Whether you’re heading to California for the weekend or the entire festival, bare nails just won’t cut it.

We know you’ve got some packing to do, so we’ve put together a nail art inspiration guide for you (because you’re busy trying to find airplane-friendly shampoos and sunscreens). From tribal nails to ombre rainbows to music note nail art that’s entirely called for, there’s a manicure you can DIY before this weekend. Take a look through some of the most fun music festival inspired manicures around and tell us your plans for Coachella in the comments below!