Nail Art Ideas For Homecoming: 10 Looks to Inspire Your Mani

When Homecoming comes rolling around, we all know the first thing that is on our mind is what our nails are going to be wearing. The dress is picked out, you know what you’re doing for your hair, obviously your team is going to win the game, and we get to our nails and just draw a complete blank. Please stop the panic and know we have some inspiration for you to dazzle everyone at the dance with incredible nails.

Glitter, half moons, rhinestones, bold colors, we put it all in a slideshow for you to take a breath and decide on what your gorgeous tips will look like. Keeping your dress in mind, flip through the pictures to dream up your perfect nails. You can also use the nail art to inspire what kind of dress you want if you haven’t gotten one yet. Let us know which was your favorite in the comments below!

