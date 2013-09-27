Nail Art Ideas For Homecoming: 10 Looks to Inspire Your Mani

When Homecoming comes rolling around, we all know the first thing that is on our mind is what our nails are going to be wearing. The dress is picked out, you know what you’re doing for your hair, obviously your team is going to win the game, and we get to our nails and just draw a complete blank. Please stop the panic and know we have some inspiration for you to dazzle everyone at the dance with incredible nails.
Glitter, half moons, rhinestones, bold colors, we put it all in a slideshow for you to take a breath and decide on what your gorgeous tips will look like. Keeping your dress in mind, flip through the pictures to dream up your perfect nails. You can also use the nail art to inspire what kind of dress you want if you haven’t gotten one yet. Let us know which was your favorite in the comments below!
This is the perfect go-to look if your dress is super simple and you want your nails to pop. Glitter is always the way to go.
Image Via formalapproach.com
These nude nails are dressed for the occasion with just a small hint of a rhinestone applique.
Image Via tracenails.net
Layering polishes can be super easy and chic, try black and gold as a gorgeous color combination.
Image Via heartnat.blogspot.com
This dotty manicure can be done with any color. Everyone will be staring at your nails all night long.
Image Via bestnailart.com
Half moons are everything this season, be sure to pick colors that flatter whatever colors your wearing.
Image Via trishstar.exblog.jp
You can never go wrong with a glitter gradient as an elegant touch to any manicure.
Image Via photochamber.net
Go bold and make a statement but with your nails of course. Red is such a versatile color that be classic or make a statement. Either way your nail beds will look fabulous.
Image Via lyndarthemerciless.blogspot.com
These galaxy nails are perfect for a girl who is going on the more edgy side for homecoming.
Image Via lucystash.com