Nail Art How To: Picnic Nails Perfect For the Park

Nail Art Blogger: Glennis McCarthy

Location: Los Angeles

Website: Yes Hands

Hello, all! My name is Glennis and I’m bringing you the first nail art tutorial to kick your summer into high gear. With these designs, you’ll be the envy of everyone in your direct, sand-filled, sun-drenched, wave-surfing vicinity.

Celebrate the summer the best way I know how: with a picnic! Picnic nails are a fun accessory for a gingham blanket and lunch packed in a basket. Below are the tools you’ll need, and above are the steps you’ll follow. Enjoy!

The Polish You’ll Need:

China Glaze, Unplugged (Brown)

Essie, Bottle Service (Hot Pink)

China Glaze, White on White (White)

Orly, Skinny Dip (Light Blue)

OPI, Did It On ‘Em (Lime Green)

Super Black, Grassy Knoll (Kelly Green)

OPI, Green-wich Village (Grass Green)

One small googly eye

Tools:

Dotting Tool

Striping Brush

Detail Brush

Photos by Glennis McCarthy

