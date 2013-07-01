Nail Art How To: Fireworks For the 4th of July

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Glennis McCarthy

Location: Los Angeles

Website: Yes Hands

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than with fireworks nails? Your friends will ooh and ahh at your fireworks display. Even if you’re a nail art beginner, these nails are a low difficulty level and with the steps above, you’ll be able to give yourself a sparkling manicure!

The Polish You’ll Need:

Super Black Lacquers, Murdered Out (Black)

Orly, Pointe Blanche (White)

Zoya, Electra (Silver Glitter)

OPI, Oy-Another Polish Joke (Metallic Gold)

Essie, Butler Please (Bright Blue)

Orly, Passion Fruit (Bright Pink-Red)

Essie, Shake Your $$ Maker (Green)

The Tools You’ll Need:

Striping Brush

Detail Brush

Photos by Glennis McCarthy

