Nail Art How To: Fireworks For the 4th of July

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.
Nail Art Blogger: Glennis McCarthy
Location: Los Angeles
Website: Yes Hands
What better way to celebrate Independence Day than with fireworks nails? Your friends will ooh and ahh at your fireworks display. Even if you’re a nail art beginner, these nails are a low difficulty level and with the steps above, you’ll be able to give yourself a sparkling manicure!
The Polish You’ll Need:
- Super Black Lacquers, Murdered Out (Black)
- Orly, Pointe Blanche (White)
- Zoya, Electra (Silver Glitter)
- OPI, Oy-Another Polish Joke (Metallic Gold)
- Essie, Butler Please (Bright Blue)
- Orly, Passion Fruit (Bright Pink-Red)
- Essie, Shake Your $$ Maker (Green)
The Tools You’ll Need:
- Striping Brush
- Detail Brush
Photos by Glennis McCarthy
1. Apply your base coat of black.
2. With your striping brush coated in white paint, make swift, flicking strokes beginning at the same point on your nail.
3. Paint a few sparks at the end of some of the lines.
4. Cover the lines with gold, leaving the white at the bottom of your nail uncovered. It’s a sparkler spark!
Now, you could leave the manicure like this, but what kind of Fourth of July would it be with no big firework show?
5. Grab your dotting tool and load the end with white polish. Now dot your nail with the white, then quickly grab your detail brush and pull points out in all directions from the dot. Next, use your brush to make dots around the rest of the nail.
6. This firework lights up the night sky with it’s power! Grab your clean striping brush and, from the center of your nail, pull out white lines until your design has a round, flower-like shape.
7. With white polish, paint an arch from the base of your nail, up, with your striping brush, then use your gold polish detail to paint a blast.
8. The grand finale starts with three sets of white vertical lines with blasts at the top.
9. Paint a white horizontal line under the vertical lines, and work left to right in a downward fashion to create the reflection of the fireworks in water!
10. How you choose to color your design is up to you! Most importantly: have fun. Oh, how people will ooh and ahh over your fireworks display. Have a safe and happy Fourth, and happy painting!