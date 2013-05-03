StyleCaster
Share

10 Nail Art Designs to DIY This Cinco de Mayo

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Nail Art Designs to DIY This Cinco de Mayo

Jaclyn Sciara
by
10 Nail Art Designs to DIY This Cinco de Mayo
10 Start slideshow

With Cinco De Mayo right around the corner, we here at Beauty High only know one way to start the celebration and that is through nail art.  Get everyone at your fiesta talking about your nails with these designs as some inspiration.

From simple geometric designs to intricate avocado nails, to margarita nails with 3-D designs (do your nails before drinking the margarita for best results), you’ll be sure to get your perfect manicure.  Flip through the slideshow and let us know which style you’ll be trying out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

 If these nails don't scream "Cinco De Mayo," we don't know what will. 

Image via naileddaily.blogspot.com

These nails are that of a mexican fiesta and are super easy, just use some geometric lines with different colors to achieve this look. 

 Image via beautylish.com

 This cactus could start any party with his adorable sombrero.

Image via randomtuesdays.com

 These flag nails represent the colors of Mexico and glitter is always a perfect add-on. 

Image via polishedlove.blogspot.com

Nothing beats a refreshing margarita than these cute nails with 3-D design details!

Image via gothampolish.blogspot.com

These nails are just too hot to handle with the spicy chilli pepper details. 

Image via nailcake.blogspot.com

 This rainbow and glitter combination look like a piñata explosion.

Image via nailsdid.com

 These are some serious guacamole nails, perfectly ripe of course. 

Image via chalkboardnails.com

 These beauties show the Mexican heritage through nail art.

Image via daaaanggirl.com

These nails are fun and get you in the mood for a fiesta!

Image via justtryinyournail.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

On the Auction Block: A Real Meteorite and a 1968 Aston Martin

On the Auction Block: A Real Meteorite and a 1968 Aston Martin
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share