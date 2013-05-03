10 Nail Art Designs to DIY This Cinco de Mayo

With Cinco De Mayo right around the corner, we here at Beauty High only know one way to start the celebration and that is through nail art. Get everyone at your fiesta talking about your nails with these designs as some inspiration.
From simple geometric designs to intricate avocado nails, to margarita nails with 3-D designs (do your nails before drinking the margarita for best results), you’ll be sure to get your perfect manicure. Flip through the slideshow and let us know which style you’ll be trying out!
These nails are that of a mexican fiesta and are super easy, just use some geometric lines with different colors to achieve this look.
Image via beautylish.com
This cactus could start any party with his adorable sombrero.
Image via randomtuesdays.com
These nails are just too hot to handle with the spicy chilli pepper details.
Image via nailcake.blogspot.com
This rainbow and glitter combination look like a piñata explosion.
Image via nailsdid.com
These are some serious guacamole nails, perfectly ripe of course.
Image via chalkboardnails.com
These beauties show the Mexican heritage through nail art.
Image via daaaanggirl.com