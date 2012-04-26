Nail Art DIY: How To Get Tribal Print Nails

In our quest to always have the best of the best on our nails, we’ve found yet another nail art design that wows us. Manicurist Fleury Rose, known for her ever-innovative designs, came to our studios to show us how to create a tribal print nail art inspired by one of the tribal dresses she spotted in a store window.

Always proving that the best designs come from the most random places, we fell in love with this fun print and had to learn how to do it ourselves. Above, Fleury takes us through the steps to get the look. Remember, you can change up the colors however you please, and have fun with it – it is your DIY after all!

Manicurist: Fleury Rose, Artists By Timothy Priano

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab

Ring: Plukka “Anemone” Ring, currently unavailable, for other styles: plukka.com