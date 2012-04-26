StyleCaster
Nail Art DIY: How To Get Tribal Print Nails

Rachel Adler
In our quest to always have the best of the best on our nails, we’ve found yet another nail art design that wows us. Manicurist Fleury Rose, known for her ever-innovative designs, came to our studios to show us how to create a tribal print nail art inspired by one of the tribal dresses she spotted in a store window.

Always proving that the best designs come from the most random places, we fell in love with this fun print and had to learn how to do it ourselves. Above, Fleury takes us through the steps to get the look. Remember, you can change up the colors however you please, and have fun with it – it is your DIY after all!

Manicurist: Fleury Rose, Artists By Timothy Priano
Photos by Spencer Wohlrab
Ring: Plukka “Anemone” Ring, currently unavailable, for other styles: plukka.com

Step 1: Begin by applying a clear base coat to your nails.

Step 2: Apply orange polish (Fleury used Illamasqua's Gamma) along the cuticle, about 3/4 of the way up the nail.

Step 3: Add a line of yellow polish (Fleury used Color Club in Psychedelic Scene) up the middle of the nail.

Step 4: Outline down the sides of the nail with a turquoise or blue shade, like Brucci's Gianna's Rockin Blu.

Step 5: Trace the shape that you have with a black nail art pen.

Step 6: You can then add a bit more of a design in any way you'd like. Fleury added a few extra lines and circles to mimic a pattern of a dress she loves.

Step 7: Always finish with a top coat.

