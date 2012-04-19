Nail Art DIY: Learn How To Get This Ombre Diamond Print Yourself

Since we are not giving up on the nail art trend anytime soon, we have instead taken it upon ourselves to learn how to become quite crafty at the art of the manicure. Not just any manicure though – being able to coat your nails in a simple shade of pink or red doesn’t suffice anymore, we now have to be able to paint our finger tips with little palm trees and patterns to satisfy.
We called upon the talented manicurist Fleury Rose of Artists By Timothy Priano to walk us through how to get an ombre diamond print manicure. Fleury created this genius pattern and has been painting it on her clients at Tomahawk Salon, and we just had to learn how to do it at home. Follow her steps and tricks in the slideshow above and let us know if you succeed in pulling off the look!
Photos by Spencer Wohlrab; Plukka “Pterus” Ring, $630, plukka.com
Step 1: Since this DIY requires a lot of layering, apply your base coat lightly.
Step 2: Use a makeup sponge to lightly dab an orange polish (Fleury used Illamasqua's Purity) on the bottom third of your nail near the cuticle. It may be messy at first, but you can clean the edges later.
Step 3: Next, add pink with a sponge up along the middle of the nail. Depending on how long or short your nails are you can take this color all the way up to the tips of your nails and it can overlap the orange shade at the bottom. Fleury used Color Club Jackie Oh!
Step 5: Next, draw a diamond pattern using a nail pen, such as Color Club's Duo Pen. Feel free to leave gaps in between the diamonds for a more relaxed and tribal feel. Always practice your sketch first on paper to get a feel for the pen.
Step 6: Finish with a top coat such as Seche Vite!