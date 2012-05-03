StyleCaster
Nail Art DIY: Learn How To Get A "Grown Out" Manicure

Nail Art DIY: Learn How To Get A “Grown Out” Manicure

Rachel Adler
by
Nail Art DIY: Learn How To Get A “Grown Out” Manicure
Who would have thought that something like a two-toned, “grown out” manicure would become a thing, but alas, when it comes to nail art pretty much anything goes. And of course, we have to know how to do all of these trends ourselves, so we asked nail art guru Fleury Rose to show us how. Fleury walks us through the steps of the above look (and it’s actually a lot easier than you would think) while also telling us a few tips and tricks for how to get this look just right.

Click through the slideshow above to get the look, and let us know what you think of the trend in the comment section below!

Credits:
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Manicurist: Fleury Rose, Artists by Timothy Priano
Model: Marni Golden

Step 1: Start with a clear base coat.

Step 2: Apply a bright color to the entire nail, then add a second coat concentrating on just the nail bed. Fleury used American Apparel's Neon Red.

Step 3: To get the grown out look, start where you want on the nail and swipe one line down the middle with polish, and then place another line on each side of that center line. Fleury used a neutral shade for this color, called Brucci's Elizabeth's A Natural.

Step 4: Repeat this step until all fingers are coated, using close to the same amount of polish as you did with the neon.

Step 5: Finish with a top coat!

