Nail Art DIY: Learn How To Get A “Grown Out” Manicure

Who would have thought that something like a two-toned, “grown out” manicure would become a thing, but alas, when it comes to nail art pretty much anything goes. And of course, we have to know how to do all of these trends ourselves, so we asked nail art guru Fleury Rose to show us how. Fleury walks us through the steps of the above look (and it’s actually a lot easier than you would think) while also telling us a few tips and tricks for how to get this look just right.

Click through the slideshow above to get the look, and let us know what you think of the trend in the comment section below!

Credits:

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Manicurist: Fleury Rose, Artists by Timothy Priano

Model: Marni Golden