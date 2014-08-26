Tuesday’s #NailCall: Black, White, and Blue All Over

As much as we love color, you can never go wrong with black and white. It’s timeless, classy, and goes with everything, so what’s not to love? The combination is an oldie but goodie, which is why this dynamic duo will never go out of style.

Instagrammers were kicking it old school this week, as they were all about the black and white nail art. They didn’t completely cut color out just yet, as we noticed pops of different hues of blue, too. We’ve gathered the best of the black, white, and blue from this week’s #NailCall above, and we have to say we’re pretty excited about it. Have a scroll through for yourself, and let us know in the comments if you’re loving these nail looks just as much as we are. Don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

