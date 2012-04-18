Nail Art 101: Everything You Need To Know About This Spring’s Hottest Manicures

Obsessed with nail art, but don’t even know where to begin? Well, we’ve got the lowdown on the “it” manicures of the season from celebrity manicurist Dawn Sterling.
Dawn walks us through this spring’s most coveted manicures and how you can get these popular editorial and celebrity manicures at home! She has done nails for the likes of Rihanna and Kirsten Dunst and has had her worked featured on major publications from all over the globe — so, it’s pretty safe to say she knows nails.
So what trends does she think we should keep an eye on for this spring? “Lots of nail art! Graffiti, pop art, 3D nail art and metallic foil art!” she exclaims.
Check out the slideshow above to see Dawn’s favorite looks for the season and to find out how you can get these looks for yourself!
Extension Manicure: Long nails are back and high in demand. Nice sleek, stiletto-shaped nails in a point, like seen here on Lana Del Rey, are all the rage.
i-Sparkle Manicure: Paint your nails a favorite color except the index finger. You then rock out the index finger with designs or a different color. While using your i-Phone you use your index to text, (hence the name) so it should sparkle and stand out!
Blinged-Out Manicure: Use Swarovski crystals or studs to cover the entire nail (or nails) for that twinkle that makes us all happy.
Black Matte and Black Satin Manicure: Paint the nails matte black then with the black satin nail polish you create a both black matte and glossy look.
Galaxy manicure: Use deep pigment colors with neon patterns and sparkle to create a futuristic look.
Opaque Nude Manicure: No sheer nudes for spring! These nails are for those who want to keep it chic and also have that presence.
Rainbow Manicure: You paint the nails sky blue (Chanel has a great one) or nude then you paint the tips in multi colors (colors of the rainbow) on a diagonal.
