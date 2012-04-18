Nail Art 101: Everything You Need To Know About This Spring’s Hottest Manicures

Obsessed with nail art, but don’t even know where to begin? Well, we’ve got the lowdown on the “it” manicures of the season from celebrity manicurist Dawn Sterling.

Dawn walks us through this spring’s most coveted manicures and how you can get these popular editorial and celebrity manicures at home! She has done nails for the likes of Rihanna and Kirsten Dunst and has had her worked featured on major publications from all over the globe — so, it’s pretty safe to say she knows nails.

So what trends does she think we should keep an eye on for this spring? “Lots of nail art! Graffiti, pop art, 3D nail art and metallic foil art!” she exclaims.

Check out the slideshow above to see Dawn’s favorite looks for the season and to find out how you can get these looks for yourself!