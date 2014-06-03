Tuesday’s #NailCall: Nail Appliqués We’ll Be Trying This Summer

Maybe it’s the warm weather and brighter clothes, but summer makes us want to experiment with all things beauty. From pastel hair colors to bold lipsticks, the brighter, the better! Our favorite place to play around with beauty in the summer? Nail art.
This week’s #NailCall was jam packed with appliqués, sponge painting, fancy free hand work, and more. Take a look at our favorite submissions above, and remember to share your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Neon polish for summer? Yes, please!
@Einnoc89 took inspiration from Disney's "Maleficent" and gave it a summer polish color spin!
These cherry blossom nails on @Fabfingies are absolutely adorable.
A floral manicure with some pretty nature as a backdrop? This is now you photograph nail art, courtesy of @Nananailpolish.
With tiny triangle studs and a perfect color combination of sunshine yellow and navy blue, @Nailartbysig has some of the best nails in the game.
@Nananailpolish went for some neon sponge paint this week and we love the results.
From chains to studs to two-toned nails, @Theglitteryblog really took things up a notch this week.
With all of these gemstones, @Theglitteryblog's manicure probably took at least of couple of hours, but it's worth every minute with this look.