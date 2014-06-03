Tuesday’s #NailCall: Nail Appliqués We’ll Be Trying This Summer

Maybe it’s the warm weather and brighter clothes, but summer makes us want to experiment with all things beauty. From pastel hair colors to bold lipsticks, the brighter, the better! Our favorite place to play around with beauty in the summer? Nail art.

This week’s #NailCall was jam packed with appliqués, sponge painting, fancy free hand work, and more. Take a look at our favorite submissions above, and remember to share your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More From Beauty High:

Summer Nail Fun: We Take Our Favorite Polish to Unexpected Places

Fake It Until You Make It: No More Chipped Manicures

5 of the Best Natural Nail Polish Brands to Try Out