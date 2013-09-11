Naeem Khan Goes for a Frida Kahlo-Inspired Look With Gorgeous Braids

With a collection inspired by Frida Kahlo, hair and makeup could have been a bit too literal, but the gorgeous beauty backstage at Naeem Khan was one of our favorites for spring. With shimmering metallic eyes and a berry-bitten lip paired with a sleek runway braid, this is certainly a look we’ll be wearing next season.

Sally Hershberger added extensions to the girls’ hair, and then rough dried the hair after an application of Spray Plump Up Collagen Thickening Mist “to add volume and guts,” says the legendary hairstylist. Hair was brushed smooth and crafted into two ponytails between the crown and the ears and braided tightly, then braids were wrapped around the crown and secured with bobby pins. Hyper Hydration Super Keratin Spray was spritzed along the front of hair to give it plenty of shine under the runway lights.

Lead Makeup Artist James Boehmer for NARS Cosmetics went for a softly-defined version of Frida’s signature look, creating a glowing complexion as a result of Sheer Glow Foundation, Radiant Creamy Concealer and topped with a touch of Loose Powder. The eyes were achieved by brushing a base of The Multiple in South Beach across the lid and lash line with a flat shadow brush, then layering Lola Lola Shimmer Eyeshadow with Corfu Cream Eyeshadow, with a touch of Triple X Lip Gloss along the lash line. A touch of mascara along the top and bottom lashes completed the eyes. Brows were defined with Oural Brow Gel, and the lip was achieved by layering Hyde Park Satin Lip Pencil with Yu Satin Lip Pencil, with a touch of loose powder added around the edges of the lips with each application to blur and soften the look.

