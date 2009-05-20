Nadine Jolie, author, beauty blogger and former beauty editor was once dubbed the “poster girl for the blogger generation.” Since leaving the editorial world, Nadine has published two books, Beauty Confidential and Confessions of a Beauty Addict. She has also blogged for Jane, MTV, Jaunted and the Huffington Post. Nadine speaks on beauty at colleges nationwide and was recently featured in television spots for Bare Minerals and Guthy Renker’s new skincare line In An Instant. Below, she shares her top essentials to get her through her busy days.

1. “I have been so vocally obsessed with this product for the past 7 years that Bare Escentuals finally caved and put me in their infomercials! It’s light as air, covers like a dream (even zits! Even my ruddy nose!), doesn’t feel like paint, and won’t make you break out. I cannot recommend it highly enough. It is amazing.”

Bare Escentuals bareMinerals SPF 15 Foundation in “Fairly Light”, $25, at bareescentuals.com

2. “The best mineral makeup brush for full-but-still-natural-looking coverage; makes you look unbearably perfect, like a china doll!”

Bare Escentuals Handy Buki Brush, $20, at bareescentuals.com



3. “This spot treatment is 10% benzoyl peroxide to blast zits into oblivion! It works better than products three times the price.”

Clean and Clear Persa-Gel 10, $6, at drugstore.com

4. “The sexiest, most sensual scent in the history of the world.”

Narciso Rodriguez Musc for Her, $160, at bloomingdales.com

5. “A miracle anti-frizz product (that) uses new technology to completely coat the hair and seal out frizz–seriously, no frizz–without weighing your hair down.”

Living Proof Straight Making No Frizz Styling Cream for Medium to Thick Hair, $24, at sephora.com

6. “The gold standard hairspray that every salon and hairstylist covets; it has fabulous hold, but brushes out easily. I used to bring this stuff back from Europe with me; now it’s finally available in the States!”

L’Oréal Elnett Hairspray, $15, at target.com

7. “My absolute favorite cleanser. The concept of cleansing oils is a weird one – treat and cleanse your oily skin with…more oil?? But yes! It takes off everything without stripping skin. This line, a partnership between Bono’s wife Ali Hewson and Bryan Meehan of Fresh and Wild (the UK Whole Foods), is probiotic, natural, ethical, and all sorts of great things–but most importantly, the products are both super glamorous and super effective.”

Nude Skincare Cleansing Facial Oil, $52, at sephora.com

8. “I’ve just started using makeup brushes and I’m in love with this brush roll; the quality of the brushes is phenomenal.”

Caroline Chu Superior Brushes Set, $250, at carolinechu.com

9. “A blush to sing songs about. It looks great on nearly everybody and gives you the perfect naughty flush.”

NARS blush in Orgasm, $25, at sephora.com

10. “Keeps oil and shine at bay for eight full hours. This is my go-to ‘I’m being photographed and must not look like an oil-slick!’ product.”

OC Eight Professional Mattifying Gel, $40, at dermstore.com