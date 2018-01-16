Celebrities Deliver Major Hair and Makeup Inspo at the NAACP Image Awards

Each year, the NAACP Image Awards doubles as a reunion of sorts for the Black Hollywood elite. The annual ceremony, which honors those who have used their work in art, music or entertainment to uplift people of color, is also a place where we’re guaranteed some seriously stunning hair and makeup inspo.

This year was no exception and one hairstyle clearly dominated the scene: braids. It’s traditional to many, but these ladies managed to wear them in a way that’s anything but basic.

Celeb hairstylist and men’s groomer Nai’vasha Johnson styled Yara Shahidi‘s hair into this epic, embellished trio-braided ponytail that’s quite the departure from her traditional wash-and-go curls.

“Dear White People” star Logan Browning also entrusted her hair to Johnson, who fashioned her mane into an ethereal milkmaid braid.

Tracee Ellis Ross stole the show in a glittery Narcisco Rodriguez gown, but it was her waist-length mermaid braid that really turned heads. The “Blackish” star is known for taking fashion and beauty risks, but as of late, she’s been sticking with Araxi Lindsey, head of the show’s hair department, who also created this lengthy do.

And who could overlook legendary stylist June Ambrose, who made a bold entrance in her custom Michael Costello gown, but complimented it with a messy side braid that’s as fabulous as her frock.

Actress and TV host Tamera Mowry-Housley also turned it out for the red carpet in a textured top knot with a chunky braid wrapped around it; updo goals achieved.

The hairstyles were obviously gorgeous, but bold makeup also trended on the star-studded carpet. Issa Rae, writer-actress extraordinaire and newly minted CoverGirl, inspired us to step up our eyeliner game. Instead of going with a traditional cat eye, she upped the ante by playing up her eye color with a turquoise liner.

“Rise Up” singer Andra Day wore a similar eye color, but decided to smoke out her liner and shadow combo. The sultry makeup look proved to be the perfect compliment to her throwback fingerwave hairstyle.

Bravo, ladies!