How It Works: myNCLA Nail App For Custom Nail Wraps

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

For nail art junkies who aren’t ridiculously talented with a paint brush, nail wraps are a godsend. With endless designs, easy application, and zero drying time, there’s not much you can’t love about wraps. The only thing we’d change? Being able to customize our nail wraps with whatever kind of art we want. Enter the new myNCLA App, where you can simply upload a photo to get the exact design you want!

Product Perks:

Available for your phone, all you need to do is upload a photo to the myNCLA App to customize your manicure.

Scale and crop your image to exactly where you want the design and how large you want it to be.

With the options of an entire nail, a half moon, or a stripe, you can further customize your wraps for a complete look.

How It Works:

The myNCLA App is free in the iTunes App Store, so simply download to your iPhone and click start. Upload an image (whether it’s a design, background, or you want to get really creative with a photograph!), then use the app to scale and crop where you want the design. Choose from entire nail, stripe, or half moon, and you’re all set!

Where to Buy: myNCLA Nail App, Free, iTunes Store, Custom Nail Wraps $19