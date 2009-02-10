My Top Five Lip Glosses

What is it with women and lip gloss? If you are like me, and many women I know, you usually have at least three lip glosses rolling around in your bag at a time. It’s like an addiction and you’re always looking for that perfect shade or a new exciting formula that, when swiped on, will immediately change your life!

The addictive appeal is because how else can you sweep on sexy in a flash? A lip gloss can automatically make you feel fabulous and look girly. Lip gloss is also one of the quickest ways to update your look, change your mood or try a new trend without spending a lot of money.

My friends and I are always playing show and tell comparing the new colors or formulas we just discovered. Some of my all time favorites usually don’t come in a pot. Who wants to stick their finger into the glistening goodness only to be left with residual glam under the nails? I prefer the wand type applicators for a clean sheen. Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Natural Shine Lipgloss is of course my favorite. I developed it with a brush tip applicator so it glides on evenly and it’s never sticky or tacky. The colors are sheer and they are filled with antioxidants for healthy soft lips.

The Mac Lip Glass collection is the leader when it comes to more opaque or unique shades. They can be a bit heavier and stickier, but the formulas wear more like sheer lipsticks and the color range is impressive. Lancme Juicy Tubes have always been a top choice because of the gloss factor and yummy taste and the Maybelline Shiny-licious glosses are a great inexpensive runner up. Dior Addict Ultra Gloss Reflect glosses are very shimmery but can have a slight rough texture but my what gorgeous colors!

What is your favorite gloss? You can never have too many!