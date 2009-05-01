Do face deep cleansing brushes work?

There has been a lot of chatter about deep cleansing power brushes for your face. I had my first encounter with one this past summer. My older sister brought her new Clarisonic to the Cape for the weekend and I couldn’t get over how clean my skin felt after one use.

I thought of purchasing a Clarisonic for myself (it is a best of Sephora after all) but the $195 price tag kind of frightened me. There were plenty of things I’d rather spend $195 on and a facial brush was not one of them.

So when I saw the commercial for Neutrogena’s Wave I decided to give it a shot. Armed with five dollars in Extra Bucks I headed into CVS and purchased a pink Wave for $14.99. When I arrived home and removed it from the packaging I was actually surprised at how little it was. Perfect for travel!

I placed a cleansing pad onto the head of the Wave, ran the pad under water (the device is water-proof) and then pressed the power button. It definitely gives good strong clean feeling vibrations to the skin.

After one use with the Wave my skin felt smooth and I think that for $14.99 it does the job. The Clarisonic gives off stronger vibrations which I think makes you feel like you’re getting a deeper clean, but until I have $195 to throw around on it, I’ll stick with the Wave. The results are pretty much the same!