My Redbook Photo Shoot

There is just nothing more fun then working with a fantastic group of friends and sharing beauty tips and tricks to help empower each other. That was the scene at a recent photo shoot I did for Redbook magazine at Shoot Digital Studios in NYC.

The story will appear in the magazine’s January issue and is all about feature focus and playing up your best assets. I truly believe that using makeup to enhance your natural beauty and your best features instead of using it to change what you don’t like about yourself is more powerful. It helps you embrace your uniqueness and shine with confidence. I took 4 real women and showcased their best features with my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy line.

One gorgeous girl had beautiful lips so I applied a wonderful shade of adobe lipstick to compliment her mocha skin. Another beauty had lovely blue eyes so I gave her a shimmering brown soft smoky eye with a pale lip. For our brow gal, we groomed her into fabulousness and kept the rest of her makeup subdued and our cheek chick was shown how to highlight, bronze and blush her way to glory.

I got to get all dressed up too, which was a blast! We had a great iPod play list so yes, there was dancing!

Check it out when it hits stands in a few months.