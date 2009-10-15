My Own Splurge/Save Beauty Products Facebook

Pinterest

Twitter

Tumblr Megan Segura by

I am often asked what my own personal splurge/save beauty products are, what is really worth the extra money and what is just not. I find that for the most part, women can find everything they need at the drugstore, but a few hot items are definitely worth the ticket price. To start off I always save when it comes to cleansing the skin. I have used Cetaphil Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin for years. My fabulous dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton started me on this cleanser and even though I have dry skin, this formula really cuts through makeup and dirt to keep my face squeaky clean.

My splurge skincare product is Crme De La Mer. Yes, I know this is really a splurge but it is the only cream that hydrates my dry skin and I can use it as an eye cream, so it becomes a 2-in-1 product. So in a way, I am stretching my dollar. Or at least, I like to tell myself that with around a $130 price tag.

I do splurge on my sunscreen as SkinCeuticals Sport UV Defense SPF 45 is just the best and really blocks and protects me from sun damage. I love it because makeup can easily blend right over top of it. Many sunscreens don’t mix well with other cosmetics but this one even seems to give you an extra glow. When it comes to makeup, almost my entire routine consists of my drugstore brand Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy that can be found at drugstores like CVS. I developed this entire line so the quality is top shelf and the colors and textures are the best and truly fabulous. Everything is designed to my exact specifications and is so inexpensive it is amazing. The only thing I splurge on is the new cool tube technology mascara called Blinc Kiss Me Mascara available at Sephora. This stuff is awesome as it never smudges or runs, but washes off super easily with my Cetaphil.

My body lotion is custom made by me and is a combination of splurge and save products. I buy a big inexpensive jug of Eucerin lotion from the drugstore and then add a few drops of expensive perfumed oil I bought in Bora Bora and a squeeze of liquid shimmer from Make Up For Ever. I shake it all up and smell yummy, my skin glows and I stay moisturized.

When it comes to brushes I splurge on real hair brushes from Body and Soul Cosmetics. You want to buy real hair for eye shadow brushes, blush brushes and powder brushes and these are totally beautiful! I then save on synthetic brushes from the drugstore like Essence Of Beauty or EcoTools that are good for lips, brows and concealer. There is absolutely no need to blow your money on everything when you can get high quality at your corner drugstore.

That said, pamper yourself with a specialty product you just can’t live without. It is all about the balance.