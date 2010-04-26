Miracle Product: Jojoba Oil

A couple of weekends ago I was in Westport, CT visiting my dear friend Larry and her husband and new baby. Larry and I have always swapped beauty secrets. I show her the latest and greatest in lip glosses and she provides me with info on some random beauty find she stumbled across. This time it was Jojoba Oil.

“Lisa!”

“Yeah Larry?”

“Are you using Jojoba Oil?”

“Um. Not that I’m aware of no.”

Larry then rifled through her belongings and held up a bottle. “You need to start using this,” she said and tossed the bottle at me.

“Desert Essence Jojoba Oil for hair, skin and scalp,” I read from the label.

“I use it on my face to take my makeup off. It’s amazing!”

It doesn’t take much to sell me on something so when I was in Whole Foods that weekend I picked up a bottle. (PS: drugstore.com lists the product for $10. I purchased mine at Whole Foods for $7!)

Last night I slathered the oil in my hair. The warm weather, coupled with my severely damaged hair due to my need to be more blonde, is making my hair frizzy and hay like. So last night I put about two quarter size dollops in my locks and went to bed. This morning when I woke up I washed my hair with my usual Moroccan Oil Shampoo and when I dried my hair I actually didn’t need to straighten the underneath. My hair was smooth and actually looked healthy!

Best $7 I ever spent and a hell of a lot cheaper than the $38 mask I was eying on QVC!