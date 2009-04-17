My Morocco Trip With Marion Cotillard

I hope that you had the chance to see the Oscar winning performance of Marion Cotillard in the most amazing movie of 2008, La Vie En Rose. I was in Morocco for 3 days working with Marion on a fashion shoot that was beyond my imagination. I have never experienced any place like Ouarzazat before It was desert, palm trees, lush vegetation and beautiful weather!!!!!

Marion came to the shoot in a beautiful long sweater, jeans and hair in a bun. Such a movie star!!

We created a very soft, sexy flowing hairstyle with tons of bounce. I used Hairsheet Styling and Build It Blow-Drying Spray to give volume and control because we were shooting outside. I’ll follow up with a picture when the story is published.

It was gorge!

