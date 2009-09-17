My Messy Sophisticate Hair For Vena Cava

I love working with the Vena Cava designers Sophie Buhai and Lisa Mayock — they really know their consumer very well and cater to their cool, chic but not stuffy sensibility.

For the Spring 2010 show, I decided to create a messy, yet sophisticated updo for the Vena Cava girl. Sophisticated uptown in the front and a carefree downtown feel in the back.

To start I applied Hair Sheet Styling and blew the models’ hair out straight, then applied a bit of Tame It Shine Lotion before pulling it back into a ponytail.

For the actual updo, I started with a textured ponytail, the length of which I twisted all the way through the ends. Next, I frayed the ponytail from the bottom up by twisting it and roughing it up with my fingers.

Once it was fully ratted out, I sprayed it with Beautiful Hold Hairspray, then took the texturized ponytail and coiled it into a bun at the nape of the neck. I left the ends a little undone, so that it didn’t look too perfect. The idea was for it to be cool, modern and hip hair.

The end result was a dual-personality ‘do that rocked the runway. What do you think of the look?

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

