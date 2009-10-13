My Hot Hair Color Makeover

Before my treatment…

I’ve told you guys about my recent obsession with hair color — after 6 years of sporting virgin, color-free hair, I took the plunge and went bright red for the summer. Last month I traded in my strawberry blonde locks for a deep auburn hue, which I am totally loving.

Recently I learned about a great new color treatment from one of my fave brands, Davines. Called Finest Pigments, it’s a 98% natural hair color that uses naturally-derived ingredients like ginger, saffron and walnut to temporarily color your strands. Each of the professional treatments lasts for up to 10 washes, fading gradually over time.

I was intrigued by the natural aspect so I headed on down to the gorgeous Ion Studio to experience it for myself. Located in SoHo, Ion is an eco-friendly salon founded by three top editorial stylists. Materials for the salon are all reclaimed or recycled and they try to keep everything as green as possible. The space was gorgeous and I was totally at ease when I stepped through the doors.

My colorist Naomi took me through the different color options and we both decided to upgrade my fading auburn and really make it pop with some bright copper color. My hair was pretty clean, so Naomi applied the color to my dry hair to help it adhere to my strands better. She used a sponge instead of a brush to apply the color, which I thought was pretty neat. Naomi basically “pushed” the color into my hair using the sponge, instead of brushing it on and just coating the strand. It was definitely a weird sensation!

Naomi sponging the pigment into my hair.

One of the coolest things about Finest Pigments is that because it doesn’t use harsh chemical activators or ammonia, it’s super gentle on your hair — it’s even safe for chemically straghtened or relaxed hair. And, since the color is temporary, it’s a great way to test out a color to see if you like it before you take the plunge and plunk down the cash for a more permanent hair color.

Once the pigments had had a chance to sit in my hair, I was led over to the shampoo station, which featured awesome wooden rockers to sit in, and had my hair sudsed up. After I was squeaky clean I was led upstairs to have my hair styled by one of the founders of Ion, Pasquale Ferrante. He took one look at my hair and immediately set about styling it in a casually wavy, totally sexy style that I’ve tried in vain for the past week to recreate at home. The man knew my hair and what I liked without even having to ask me. Just goes to show you why he’s such an in-demand stylist!

My vibrant new color!

The color was amazing — vibrant and bright without looking too fake or out of place. I also loved how natural and pleasant my hair smelled. Usually when I get my hair colored my nose starts to burn from all the chemicals odors that waft around. I kept getting whiffs of my hair when I moved my head and it smelled so fresh and clean.

I’d definitely go back and do another Finest Pigments treatment. It’s a great, healthy way to update your color without spending a fortune or subjecting your scalp to a bazillion different chemicals. What do you think, do you like my new look?