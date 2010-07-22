My Favorite Facial

Around this time every summer, I look in the mirror and feel as if my skin looks a little dull and lifeless. It’s probably the heat, humidity, sunscreen and self-tanners, but it just looks clogged up. This is when I realize it is time to turn up my glow factor with a fabulous facial combo I get from time to time.

It is the best facial ever from my skin guru Michelle Calabrese, who’s located in my dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton’s office in NYC. She starts off by giving me a Silk Peel Microdermabrasion treatment that vacuums, polished and rejuvenates the skin’s texture. After the top layer of skin is eliminated, she gives me an oxygen facial that detoxifies skin cells, increases oxygen absorption and strengthens the collagen and elastin fibers. Finally, she smoothes on Eminence organic skincare products that nourish and hydrate the skin. I leave feeling like a new fresh woman!

Now if don’t have time to run out and get a facial like this (or want to save the money), you can easily do an at-home version of it. First, start off by washing your face with a little Cetaphil cleanser and a handful of white sugar, making sure to buff in circular motions to exfoliate the skin. Next, try Neaclear Plus Liquid Oxygen Facial Mask to give your face a healthy dose of cell-loving oxygen. Finish your home facial by smoothing on organic products like the ones from Weleda that you can find at Whole Foods or your local health food store. You, too, will be fresh and new after this combo of face-savers!