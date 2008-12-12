Great Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas

Okay, everyone loves beauty loot for the holidays. Here are some of my favorite gifts to help you shop for the people you love. Here’s how to make the gift really special: write a card with a fantastic compliment about the receiver i.e., “You have such beautiful eyes and I know this color will look amazing on them” or “Your smile lights up a room so I thought of you when I saw this gloss.” That truly will be the gift that keeps on giving. So I have broken it down by who gets what:

Sally Hansen Sun Glow Powder Bronzer

Mom: An age-fighting pampering facial is just what she needs and something she probably never does for herself. Make it easy by buying her one cream that does it all. I love the Bliss Youth As We Know It Cream.

Sister: The new Mac Brushed Metal-X Eye Shadows look wet on the skin and are really fun for playing up your eyes at night. I suggest picking one up that enhances your sister’s eyes. If her eyes are green, go for Forged Rose. If her eyes are brown, try Metalblu. Blue eyes will sparkle in Gold Spice and hazel eyes look great with Verdigris.

Cousin: Bronzer is just like a really cool accessory and looks great as a gift. Pick up one with a festive sunburst on it like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer (shown above).

Tarte Lip Gloss Clutch

Teenage Niece: Bright and bold colors for nails are the perfect for a young teen who wants to show off her individuality. NYC Nail Glossies Nail Enamel has a range of great shades and at $1.99 you can fill up a stocking with a bunch fun colors.

Friend: Give the gift of gloss this year in a fun range of colors. Your friend will be able to play with a different one every day of the week. Check out the Tarte Purse Your Lips Limited Edition Lip Gloss Clutch.