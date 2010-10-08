My Fall Scent Story

As the cooler weather befalls us, it comes time to put away our flip flops, retire our coral nail polishes and stow away our spring/summer fragrances. Personally I wrap up my Marc Jacobs Lola and my Amazing Grace in summer scarves and put them in a shoe box under my bed.

I’m not going to lie, one of the main reasons I love fall, in addition to the cute clothing, is all of the fragrance options I have. I love the musky, heavier options I have going into the colder months.

My personal faves:

Burberry Classic and Rive Gauche by YSL.

I actually smelled Burberry Classic for the fist time in January 2010. I was at a seminar in France and my roommate for the week was this cool French girl who worked for Guerlain. The first thing I said to her after “nice to meet you,” was “What fragrance are you wearing?”

She pulled it out of her travel bag and let me take a whiff. It had the perfect mix of sweet and musky. To me it almost bordered on a men’s fragrance.

“May I?” I asked pointing the bottle towards my neck.

“Sure!”

I sprayed it on myself and two days later, at the duty free shop at Charles de Gaulle I purchased a bottle. It’s been almost a year, and I’m down to my last few droplets!

Now Rive Gauche is not for everyone. A lot of my friends think it smells like old ladies. I think this fragrance is very feminine and embodies being a woman. At first spray it smells floral with a hint of rose. The fragrance finishes smelling very powdery but not overpowering. Whenever I spray this fragrance on I feel very sexy and extremely womanly — almost like I should be sitting in front of a vanity wearing pearls and a silk negligee a la a Bette Davis.

What are your favorite Fall/Winter scents??

$58.00 for 1.7oz and $76 for 3.3oz

Sephora.com