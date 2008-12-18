My Budget Makeover with Mike & Juliet

Rehearsing with the producers Rehearsing with the producers

Saving money is a priority for everyone right now, but that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on looking gorgeous. I teamed up with the The Morning Show with Mike & Juliet to give Alicia, a busy budget-conscious mom of three kids, a makeover using products under $10. Watch the video here! Here’s what we used:

The products we used–all are under $10! The products we used–all are under $10!

Cover Girl CG Smoothers Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15, $7.99. Get the benefits of a moisturizer and the coverage of a light foundation in one tube.

Dove Deep Moisture Lotion, $7.49. Dry skin, like Alicia’s, may need more hydration. This lotion does the trick, without causing breakouts.

Wet’n’Wild Beauty Benefits Bronzing Powder, $7.99. The three colors–bronze, gold, and champagne–blend together to make the most natural-looking radiant glow.

The on-set hairstylist used a flat iron to sleeken my hair.

Can she come to my house every morning?? The on-set hairstylist used a flat iron to sleeken my hair.Can she come to my house every morning??

E.L.F. Eye Concealor and Highlighter, $3. One side conceals dark circles, the other end highlights inner corners and brow bones to make your eye look bigger.

We’n’Wild MegaEyes Shadow Trio, $2.99. This palette is dummy proof–it says on the back which eye color the shades will complement.



Rimmel London Special Eyes Eye Liner Pencil, $3.49. Glides on, but stays put all day. Ideal for women who tear up easily (like me!)

Our beautiful model, Alicia, looks gorgeous

with her budget makeup makeover Our beautiful model, Alicia, looks gorgeouswith her budget makeup makeover

Tropez Volumizing Mascara, $1.99. For $2 this is totally amazing! Now you can actually afford to toss your mascara every 3 months.



Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color, $9.99. How could I not love Carmindy’s lipstick? It feels great and the color payoff is amazing.

Alba Botanica TerraGloss, $5.95. The shine is fantastic and the formula has lip-nourishing beeswax, shea butter and Vitamin E.

See how beautiful Alicia looks?? Makeup artist Achelle from ELF Cosmetics did a fantastic job!

Now That’s A Makeover!

Rachel