My Blond Makeover Part 5

Oh my dear friends. Do you all remember when I started this ambitious blond makeover back in February? I was rocking shoe polish black hair and I wanted to be transformed into a full fledged blondie over night.

Me before starting the blond makeover. Look at how DARK my hair is!!!



This past Saturday I went home to the Joseph Witt Salon and met with the fabulous man with the plan, Mr. Joe Witt himself. Earlier in the month I’d emailed him saying, “Just so you know we’re going light light LIGHT at my next appointment. I want Dina Manzo hair!” This past Saturday I went home to the Joseph Witt Salon and met with the fabulous man with the plan, Mr. Joe Witt himself. Earlier in the month I’d emailed him saying, “Just so you know we’re going light light LIGHT at my next appointment. I want Dina Manzo hair!” He just emailed me back, said that I was crazy and that he’ll see me on the 29th of July. XO So here I am before my appointment. You can see that my hair is definitely lighter but still not of the blond caliber that I’m craving.

Shot of the back for good measure

Here is the color that will cover up my nasty gray roots.

*SIGH* yes I am fortunate enough to have been blessed with gray hair at the ripe old age of 17.



Letting my roots process. I’m sorry but doesn’t my skin look flawless??? The only makeup I’m wearing is mascara. Never leave home without it.

Process…process…process…

Showing off my newly colored roots!

How adorable is Joe?! We have had some serious laughs over the past five months.



So the hair color has been washed out and now it’s onto my copious amounts of highlights! Here is a good shot from the side.



Processing from the back.



A rather unfortunate picture of me processing from the other side.



Time to put heat on those bad boys!

Joe has removed the foil and has washed out my hair. Now, it is natural that some hair will fall out because let’s be honest, beauty is pain and I’m bleaching my locks. After Joe was done conditioning my hair he stuck his hand in the sink and was kind enough to show me the wad of hair that had collected.

It’s not TOO terrible.



Ew. That’s how easily my hair could break apart. It’s a good thing I have a ton of it!

Time for the all over toner! I’m totally making the Zoolander face. Blue Steel forevah!

Done with the cut (we took about 1/2″ off) and onto the blow dry!

Joe gives aaaahmazing blow outs.

My broken blond hairs.

My blond floating head!

The back of the finished product!

I LOVE LOVE LOOOOOVE IT!!! He did such an amazing job.

I’ve come a long way since the days of the first picture eh??

Joe made me promise that I wouldn’t do any more highlights until October. So the next time you’ll see another blond makeover will be October 31st! I can’t wait.