My Blond Makeover Part 5

Oh my dear friends. Do you all remember when I started this ambitious blond makeover back in February? I was rocking shoe polish black hair and I wanted to be transformed into a full fledged blondie over night.

Blond Makeover Part 4 031.jpg
Me before starting the blond makeover. Look at how DARK my hair is!!!


This past Saturday I went home to the Joseph Witt Salon and met with the fabulous man with the plan, Mr. Joe Witt himself. Earlier in the month I’d emailed him saying, “Just so you know we’re going light light LIGHT at my next appointment. I want Dina Manzo hair!”

He just emailed me back, said that I was crazy and that he’ll see me on the 29th of July. XO

So here I am before my appointment. You can see that my hair is definitely lighter but still not of the blond caliber that I’m craving.

Blond Makeover Part 4 001.jpg

Shot of the back for good measure

Blond Makeover Part 4 002.jpgHere is the color that will cover up my nasty gray roots.

*SIGH* yes I am fortunate enough to have been blessed with gray hair at the ripe old age of 17.

Blond Makeover Part 4 003.jpg
Letting my roots process. I’m sorry but doesn’t my skin look flawless??? The only makeup I’m wearing is mascara. Never leave home without it.

Blond Makeover Part 4 004.jpgProcess…process…process…

Blond Makeover Part 4 006.jpgShowing off my newly colored roots!

Blond Makeover Part 4 008.jpgHow adorable is Joe?! We have had some serious laughs over the past five months.

Blond Makeover Part 4 009.jpg
So the hair color has been washed out and now it’s onto my copious amounts of highlights! Here is a good shot from the side.

Blond Makeover Part 4 010.jpg
Processing from the back.

Blond Makeover Part 4 011.jpg
A rather unfortunate picture of me processing from the other side.

Blond Makeover Part 4 012.jpg

Time to put heat on those bad boys!

Blond Makeover Part 4 013.jpgJoe has removed the foil and has washed out my hair. Now, it is natural that some hair will fall out because let’s be honest, beauty is pain and I’m bleaching my locks. After Joe was done conditioning my hair he stuck his hand in the sink and was kind enough to show me the wad of hair that had collected.

Blond Makeover Part 4 014.jpgIt’s not TOO terrible.

Blond Makeover Part 4 015.jpg
Ew. That’s how easily my hair could break apart. It’s a good thing I have a ton of it!

Blond Makeover Part 4 016.jpgTime for the all over toner! I’m totally making the Zoolander face. Blue Steel forevah!

Blond Makeover Part 4 017.jpgDone with the cut (we took about 1/2″ off) and onto the blow dry!

Blond Makeover Part 4 019.jpgJoe gives aaaahmazing blow outs.

Blond Makeover Part 4 020.jpgMy broken blond hairs.

Blond Makeover Part 4 022.jpgMy blond floating head!

Blond Makeover Part 4 023.jpgThe back of the finished product!

Blond Makeover Part 4 026.jpgI LOVE LOVE LOOOOOVE IT!!! He did such an amazing job.

Blond Makeover Part 4 024.jpgI’ve come a long way since the days of the first picture eh??

Joe made me promise that I wouldn’t do any more highlights until October. So the next time you’ll see another blond makeover will be October 31st! I can’t wait.

