My blond makeover Part 3

If you are an avid reader of These Lips are Made for Glossin’ then you’re aware that I’ve been on a crusade to become blond for the past 4+ months.

It was back in Feburary that I decided to go from black hair to slightly highlighted in My Blond Makeover Part 1. After that I wanted more more more! So five weeks later I went into my salon and told my stylist Joe at the Joseph Witt salon that I wanted to go even lighter. You can see the results in My Blond Makeover Part 2.

Well 5 weeks ago I walked into my appointment and told Joe that I wanted to go even lighter with the blond highlights.

“Oh…”

He was a little taken aback by this. Mainly because he wasn’t sure that my hair could handle all of the bleach again.

I assured him that I had tough hairs and that I really wanted to go lighter so we needed to do this.

You’ve all seen me numerous times with my hair foiled so I’ll pick up this blog with a photo of my head after it’s been processed and the foil removed.

After Joe began blow drying my newly highlighted hair we noticed a rather large clump of it on the ground.

“Oh. That’s a lot…”

I looked up at him. “Um should I be worried?!”

“No. There wasn’t a lot in the sink so that’s a good sign.”

“Uh. Ok.”

Let the blow drying begin! He told me to keep my eyes closed so I’d be surprised but I couldn’t. I was too excited to see my newly blond hairs!!

Good shot from the back.



All smiles as my newly blond hair emerges! All smiles as my newly blond hair emerges!

All dry!

Check out that gorgeous shot by Shelly of the back of my hair. It looks so amazing!

Me and my newly bond hairs out in the natural light with Joe the master!

I LOVE LOVE LOVE my new blond hair.

My next appointment is June 20th and Joe made me promise that I wouldn’t do any more highlights. But we are going to touch up my roots and continue to ligthen the base color. I’m addicted to beind blond!

Stay tuned for My Blond Makeover Part 4!