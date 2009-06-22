My blond makeover Part 3

If you are an avid reader of These Lips are Made for Glossin’ then you’re aware that I’ve been on a crusade to become blond for the past 4+ months.
It was back in Feburary that I decided to go from black hair to slightly highlighted in My Blond Makeover Part 1. After that I wanted more more more! So five weeks later I went into my salon and told my stylist Joe at the Joseph Witt salon that I wanted to go even lighter. You can see the results in My Blond Makeover Part 2.
Well 5 weeks ago I walked into my appointment and told Joe that I wanted to go even lighter with the blond highlights.
“Oh…”
He was a little taken aback by this. Mainly because he wasn’t sure that my hair could handle all of the bleach again.
I assured him that I had tough hairs and that I really wanted to go lighter so we needed to do this.
You’ve all seen me numerous times with my hair foiled so I’ll pick up this blog with a photo of my head after it’s been processed and the foil removed.
After Joe began blow drying my newly highlighted hair we noticed a rather large clump of it on the ground.
“Oh. That’s a lot…”
I looked up at him. “Um should I be worried?!”
“No. There wasn’t a lot in the sink so that’s a good sign.”
“Uh. Ok.”
Let the blow drying begin! He told me to keep my eyes closed so I’d be surprised but I couldn’t. I was too excited to see my newly blond hairs!!