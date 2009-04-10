My Blond Makeover Part 2

Hello everyone! Remember when I stepped into the Joseph Witt salon back on March 1st for the first step of my blond makeover?

Well Step 2 of Make Lisa Blond commenced this past Saturday and I could not be happier with the results. I can’t wait to share it all with you but first…the process.

Here I am at 9:30 on Saturday morning. It’s a little closer than I’d like to get that early on a weekend but what can you do, right? My hair lightened up so much since that first appointment. Actually people had just started to notice my hair maybe 2 weeks prior to my second appointment.

Here is the back view. All nice and highlighted but I still wanted to go lighter.