My Best Budget Beauty Tips

On my recent book tour for Crazy Busy Beautiful, the main topic that continued to arise from the fans, interviewers and television hosts was how to save money. My new book is full of fabulous ways to save money and some things can be found right in your kitchen. I shared my best penny-pinching beauty tips from Seattle to Toronto and everywhere in between. Here’s a sneak sneak peak of a few of my cheap tricks.

First, regular white sugar is the best exfoliant around. You may have heard or read about my sugar beauty tip already, but it is still my favorite and one I use it daily. Just lather up your face and body in the shower and use a handful of sugar to scrub away any dead skin cells.

Another great tip is to customize your own body lotion. Simply purchase an inexpensive unscented body lotion (I like Eucerin), then add my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer and a few drops your own perfume or scented oil and you have a yummy smelling sparkling body lotion created just for you for almost nothing.

For those of us who have ever dropped our favorite expensive eye shadow or blush on the bathroom floor only to see is shatter, don’t worry. Simply buy a cheap plastic clear container and put the remaining broken powder inside and crush up a bit more. Now you have a loose powder and can continue using the product lengthening the life of it.

For a quick face firming mask, no need to spend tons of money on a fancy facial. Just open the fridge and crack open an egg. Apply the whites to the skin and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Rinse off and apply your moisturizer as usual for a fresh complexion.

There are many more ways to save money, so pick up a copy of Crazy Busy Beautiful–at 12.99 you can’t beat the price.