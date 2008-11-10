My assault on acne.

I remember my first pimple fondly. I was in seventh grade and it was smack dab in the middle of my chin. I was told not to pop it so in a couple of day’s time it had its own zip code. The offense eventually went away but it was just a harbinger of things to come. By the time I was in high school I was a regular at Dr. Rothenstein’s office. He was my dermatologist/shrink because every week I’d go in and see him, I’d cry about how ugly I felt due to the zit invasion on my face.

Dr. R put me on everything. I tried every level of Retin-A known to man, swallowed every doxicycline, minocycline and tetracycline he would prescribe. We tried facial peels -those were pleasant- and oatmeal soap. I still had acne.

During my junior and senior years of college the zits subsided. I’d only really break out during that special time of month but once I graduated college and entered the job force, my face decided to stage its own revolution against me. In my second month of work, my face was so swollen from the breakouts it looked like I’d been beaten up. We are talking cystic acne here folks. NOT. CUTE. It was at this point that my parents decided to fill me in on a little family history: they both had cystic acne as teenagers and into their early 20’s

Great. It was hereditary, like gray hair or cankles.

My mother told me she’d pay for the Pro-Active I was researching online. So I took Jessica Simpon’s smiling advice and purchased the starter kit risk free. If my face wasn’t clear in something like a month then my mother got her money back. I’m sure I’m the only person who claims that Pro-Active didn’t work for them but it really didn’t. I still had to sleep on my back at night because putting any pressure on my face was too painful.

One night I was driving home from Boston with my sister and I started to break down crying. I’m hideous! Nothing is working on my face! Why was this happening to me! I’m 24 and I have zits! I was only slightly hysterical. My sister told my mom what bad shape I was in and my mother got me an appointment with Dr. Rachel Reynolds at Beth Israel hospital in Boston. Dr. Reynolds’ specialty was skin cancer and here I was showing up with my pulsating zits. Just the kind of ground breaking case I’m sure she was chomping at the bit for.

I went in for my first appointment and was met with a chipper girl wearing a white coat. She looked official but couldn’t be more than 18 years old.

“Hi! I’m Kim and I’m just going to ask you a few questions before Dr. Reynolds comes in.”

“Mmmkay.”

“How long have you had acne for?”

“Um. My entire life.”

“Ooookay!” *SMILE* “And what medication have you taken for it?”

I rattled off the list of drugs I’d tried over the past twelve years and after Kim put the final one to paper she cheerily informed me that Dr. Reynolds would be right in.

A quiet “thanks” escaped my pimple encased lips. I just kept thinking that if Dr. Reynolds was going to be this chipper about acne I was going to have a problem.

After about five minutes an older woman came in and introduced herself as Dr. Reynolds. She consulted her chart, presumably the one that Kim had handed to her – I imagined that she used bubbles to dot her i’s- and asked me what brought me here today.

“Uh…” and I pointed to my face.

“Yes. I see you have some acne.” Then the doctor took out her magnified glasses and scanned my face.

“So, you’ve tried everything huh?”

“Pretty much.”

“Ok. I’m going to have you try one last thing. I think it might work for you.”

Dr. Reynolds handed me a piece of paper and on it was written Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser.

“Wait. Clean & Clear. Like the stuff I can get at Rite-Aid.”

“Yes.”

“You’re telling me that something I can buy over the counter is going to clear up my face?”

“It might. It has a high level of benzoyl peroxide which is the only ingredient proven to kill acne. It’s only about $4. Try it for a month and if you don’t see any results come back here and we’ll work something out.”

I believed Dr. Reynolds. She didn’t seem like a person who wouldn’t waste time with BS-ing. I just couldn’t believe that a $4 cleanser was going to rid me of my zits.

I stopped at Rite-Aid on the way home from my appointment and purchased the product. That night I used it for the first time – note to reader, it bleaches clothes and stings the hell out of your eyes so use a white towel and avoid eye contact at all costs- and within one week my face was clear.

That was four years ago and to this day I still use Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser religiously. I tried to switch to something gentler without the benzoyl peroxide and I was breaking out within 2-3 days. After all of my drug testing, cream slathering and clinical advice, twelve years later it truly was the miracle product that saved my face.