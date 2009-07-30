My Accidental Beauty Find

I just got back from an amazing trip to Ireland! One of the things I love to do when I’m on vacation is to always take the road less traveled. I often discover wonderful beautiful surprises.

I was driving through the magical landscape of The Burren on the West Coat when my friend and I suddenly found ourselves lost. Lucky for us we happened upon a small sign attached to a rock saying “Burren Perfumery.”

I instantly became excited as this part Ireland is known as a botanical holy ground of the highest order. Over 70 percent of Ireland’s flora and fauna live here, so I knew this place would be a major find.

As we pulled up to the fairy tale cottage and walked inside, we were overcome by intoxicating aromas. I began testing lotions and potions and filling my shopping basket high with yummy products like Frond Body Lotion, Man of Aran candles, Burren Honey Lip Balm and everything else that smelled of orchid, lavender, lichen and moss.

Sadie Chowen Doyle owns and operates this gorgeous perfumery and her philosophy is to create products inspired by the landscape and environment that surrounds the perfumery. She offers her visitors a view into how it’s all made by letting them stroll through her lovely herb garden in the back where native flowers and herbs grow wild and you can learn all about their traditional uses.

We also had a sneak peak into the stillroom where it all comes together. Giant boilers loomed and baskets of fresh herbs sat waiting to be mixed into the Irish spring water and natural essential oils to be pressed into soaps. It was absolute heaven for a half-blooded Irish gal like me.

Sometimes getting lost opens you up to a new world of beauty you would have never seen before if you stayed the course.