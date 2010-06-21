Beauty Must-Haves For Your Pretty and Perfect Wedding Day

We know you’re a natural beauty and you’ll get your blush and glow from all of the intense love that will surround you, but just to be safe, we’ve rounded up your big day must-haves. From stay-put-all-day formulas, to subtle pink hues and secret stay-dry weapons, you’ll be pretty and prepped no matter how emotional you get or what barbs your mother-in-law throws your way.
Click through the above slide show for every product you’ll need outside of all things old, new, borrowed and blue.
The key here is waterproof let those long lashes last and not melt down your face. Lash Blast Waterproof mascara, $6.54, by CoverGirl
For a little pre-wedding prep, get your pout smooth for that first kiss. Sugar lip treatment, $22.50, by Fresh
As soon as your stylist gets your hair where you want it, make sure it's not going anywhere. Firming and volumizing hairspray, $16.99, by Big Sexy Hair
Choose a scent that will always bring back beautiful memories of your big day. We think this one says it all. 1 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $45, Romance by Ralph Lauren
For an extra smooth, stay-put foundation, get in on a little air-brushing. Airflash Spray Foundation, $60, by Dior
The trick to false lashes is subtlety. Try placing a few of these at the corner of your eyelashes for a little added length. Individual False Lashes, $15, by Makeup Forever
You spent how much on your dress? The least you can do is splurge on some amazing face cream. Creme de la Mer, 1 ounce, $130
No need to be an uber-bronzed bride, but a hint of color never hurt anyone. Self tanning cream, $42, by Clarins
We know you'll already be blushing, but this hue is natural and long-lasting. Cheek color stain, $30, by Tarte
As the night heats up, make sure your perfectly subtle smoky eye isn't going to crease when you take it to the dance floor. Anti-crease shadow primer, $17, by Too Faced
We highly recommend a pro for hair removal, but if you're a little salon-shy, this is the next best thing. At-home waxing kit, $45, by Bliss
This is not the day to channel your inner rock star. Instead, keep it light and pretty with this It Girl Eyeshadow Trip Palette, $10, by Stila
Gloss is great all day, but you don't want your soulmate to share your pink pout. Go color-stay for the ceremony. Viva Glam Gaga long-wear lip color, $14, by M.A.C