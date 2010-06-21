StyleCaster
Beauty Must-Haves For Your Pretty and Perfect Wedding Day

Beauty Must-Haves For Your Pretty and Perfect Wedding Day

Kerry Pieri
Beauty Must-Haves For Your Pretty and Perfect Wedding Day
We know you’re a natural beauty and you’ll get your blush and glow from all of the intense love that will surround you, but just to be safe, we’ve rounded up your big day must-haves. From stay-put-all-day formulas, to subtle pink hues and secret stay-dry weapons, you’ll be pretty and prepped no matter how emotional you get or what barbs your mother-in-law throws your way.

Click through the above slide show for every product you’ll need outside of all things old, new, borrowed and blue.

Be pretty in a natural hued highlighting pink. Naked Beauty High Lights/Creamy Cheek Color Duo, $26, by Smahbox; Gloss Pur High Shine Gloss in Pure Rose, $30, by YSL; Petal Pink Nail polish, $3.75, from Essie Wedding Collection 2010

The key here is waterproof  let those long lashes last and not melt down your face. Lash Blast Waterproof mascara, $6.54, by CoverGirl

A highlighter for that extra glow  not that you'll need it. Tom Ford Estee Lauder Collection The Face Highlighter, $18.05

For a little pre-wedding prep, get your pout smooth for that first kiss. Sugar lip treatment, $22.50, by Fresh

As soon as your stylist gets your hair where you want it, make sure it's not going anywhere. Firming and volumizing hairspray, $16.99, by Big Sexy Hair

Apply the night before for all-day dryness  especially during that extra-close first dance. Dry Idea Antiperspirant and Deodorant, $5.99

Choose a scent that will always bring back beautiful memories of your big day. We think this one says it all. 1 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $45, Romance by Ralph Lauren

For an extra smooth, stay-put foundation, get in on a little air-brushing. Airflash Spray Foundation, $60, by Dior

The trick to false lashes is subtlety. Try placing a few of these at the corner of your eyelashes for a little added length. Individual False Lashes, $15, by Makeup Forever

You spent how much on your dress? The least you can do is splurge on some amazing face cream. Creme de la Mer, 1 ounce, $130

No need to be an uber-bronzed bride, but a hint of color never hurt anyone. Self tanning cream, $42, by Clarins

We know you'll already be blushing, but this hue is natural and long-lasting. Cheek color stain, $30, by Tarte

As the night heats up, make sure your perfectly subtle smoky eye isn't going to crease when you take  it to the dance floor. Anti-crease shadow primer, $17, by Too Faced

We highly recommend a pro for hair removal, but if you're a little salon-shy, this is the next best thing. At-home waxing kit, $45, by Bliss

This is not the day to channel your inner rock star. Instead, keep it light and pretty with this It Girl Eyeshadow Trip Palette, $10, by Stila

Gloss is great all day, but you don't want your soulmate to share your pink pout. Go color-stay for the ceremony. Viva Glam Gaga long-wear lip color, $14, by M.A.C

