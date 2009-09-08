Must-Have Makeup Brushes

Great makeup brushes are just as important as great makeup and without the right tools, the look you’re going for will never be quite right. There are a few must-have brushes that should always be in your beauty arsenal.

When looking for a makeup brush to apply powder products, real hair is always best — go for sable, squirrel or anything soft and natural. Although a bit more expensive, these brushes will allow the powders to blend on seamlessly and, if cleaned properly, can last years and save you money in the long run. For cream products like concealer, lipsticks and cream shadows, synthetic works best to lay the product on successfully. Three of my favorite real natural hair brushes are by Body and Soul Cosmetics. They have a cool retro look and are super soft. Use the #1 for blush, the #2 for powder and the #3 for crease eye shadow.

Using the large powder brush to apply blush to the cheeks may sound backward but I prefer using this size to allow a fuller, more natural flush to the face. If you use the smaller blush brush it will pick up too much product, delivering blush in a concentrated way that can look heavy and fake.

To get rid of shine use the #2 brush to apply face powder. It’s designed to be used with blush, but because you want to concentrate more powder to the specific areas of your face that need shine control, the smaller size of the brush makes it work so much better for this task than a large powder one.

Stila #30 Double-Ended Shadow Brush is my favorite for applying powder highlighter to the eyes. Use the big end to apply shimmer under the eyebrows and use the smaller side on the inside tear duct areas. For cheekbones use the Benefit Fantail Brush to apply highlighter.

A good stiff angle brush like Benefit’s Get Bent Liner Brush is great for applying brow correctors. One of my fave brushes actually comes from a good art supply store — The Princeton Art and Brush Supply Company Angle Shader #4 is the ideal soft angle brush for applying powder or cream eyeliners. It’s super cheap, coming in at around $5.99.

A small-tipped concealer brush to apply makeup to blemishes is needed and I love the Bare Escentuals Precision Concealer Brush – it’s just the right size to conceal and not over paint a spot. Ulta’s Retractable Lip Brush can help you paint on the perfect dark pout. A good bunch of Q-Tips and non-latex sponges for easy and disposable blending and you are good to go!

Those are all the basics go-to brushes that should be used in your daily routine to apply makeup flawlessly!