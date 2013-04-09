StyleCaster
Jackie Stewart
by
Music Festival Style: Pony Up Volume
Now that the dreariness of winter is behind us, it’s time to turn up the volume for spring. This means ditching the blacks, browns and navy winter wardrobe for cheery brights, pastels and prints; abandoning dark, smokey eyes and ox blood lips for this season’s neon liners and rosy cheeks; and best of all, coming out of hibernation to go check out our favorite musicians at the various music festivals happening across the country. Music festival style is edgy, fun and sometimes over the top, and while big hair was once the go-to rocker look for groupies back in the ’80s, the experts at Garnier Fructis Style showed us an all-out volume look that is current, cool and easy to do yourself! Check out the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide to get a voluminous pony that will be sure to turn heads at that next big music festival (or any fun night out)!

Here are the styling tools you’ll need to get started:

  • Hair clips
  • Fine tooth comb
  • All-cloth elastic
  • Bobby pins

And to find more high-volume hair looks for any occasion, check out the Garnier Fructis Style Finder for the right styles and products tailored just for your hair!

Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Flor
Model: Elizaveta, Q Management

For more information about our relationship with Garnier Fructis click here: cmp.ly/3

Pump up the volume on your pony!

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon

Start with dry hair, blown out for volume (add some Garnier Fructis Style Sky-Hi Volume Mousse for a boost).

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Clip the front section out of the way, then take a small section of hair from the top, about 1–2 inches thick, and tease it with a fine-tooth comb. Continue teasing section by section, until you have the shape you want.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Using your fingers, gently swoop your hair back into a high pony, letting front pieces fall loose. Secure pony with an elastic—choose one that’s all-cloth (they don’t snag). Separate tail into two sections and lightly pull them away from each other, for extra poof.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Unclip the front section, and pin it back, along with any other remaining pieces.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Rub some Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Finishing Paste between your palms, then gently rake through the ends of your pony for defined texture.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Spray Garnier Fructis Style Volumizing Anti-Humidity Hairspray 10 - 12 inches from your hair, in an even, all-around motion, to lock in your look. This step will make sure your pony stays all day, as it provides 24-hour, bounce-back hold -- even in 90% humidity!

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Now go rock your HIGH-VOLUME PONY!

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

