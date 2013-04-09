Music Festival Style: Pony Up Volume

Now that the dreariness of winter is behind us, it’s time to turn up the volume for spring. This means ditching the blacks, browns and navy winter wardrobe for cheery brights, pastels and prints; abandoning dark, smokey eyes and ox blood lips for this season’s neon liners and rosy cheeks; and best of all, coming out of hibernation to go check out our favorite musicians at the various music festivals happening across the country. Music festival style is edgy, fun and sometimes over the top, and while big hair was once the go-to rocker look for groupies back in the ’80s, the experts at Garnier Fructis Style showed us an all-out volume look that is current, cool and easy to do yourself! Check out the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide to get a voluminous pony that will be sure to turn heads at that next big music festival (or any fun night out)!

Here are the styling tools you’ll need to get started:

Hair clips

Fine tooth comb

All-cloth elastic

Bobby pins

And to find more high-volume hair looks for any occasion, check out the Garnier Fructis Style Finder for the right styles and products tailored just for your hair!

Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Flor

Model: Elizaveta, Q Management



For more information about our relationship with Garnier Fructis click here: cmp.ly/3