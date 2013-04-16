StyleCaster
Music Festival Style: Learn How to Add Edge to Your Pinned Back Curls

Jackie Stewart
Every year we look to the various music festivals during spring and summer for the best in boho beauty and rocker chic style. However, looking fabulous for hours in the hot sun while you dance the day away to your favorite bands can be a difficult task. That’s why we turned to the experts at Garnier Fructis Style to bring you the best hairstyles that are guaranteed to keep you cool and last all day.

If you’re a gal with gorgeous natural curls, why fight nature (and the humidity!)? Get inspired and follow our step-by-step guide in the slideshow above to get pin back curls that will have you rocking at any of this season’s music festivals in style.

Here’s what styling tools you’ll need to get started:

  • Hair clips
  • Paddle brush
  • All-cloth elastic
  • Hair pins
  • Curling iron (optional)

And to find more curly hair looks for any occasion, check out the Garnier Fructis Style Finder for the right styles and products tailored just for your hair!

Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Flor
Model: Deb Weinberg

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Start with fully dry, curly hair. Rub Garnier Fructis Curl Scrunch Gel between hands and apply to top of hair only.

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

 Using your paddle brush, slick back gelled hair.

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

Create a part in your hair, and brush back and down, smoothing your hair as you go along, to create your pony.

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

Secure pony with an all-cloth elastic (they don’t snag), and pin back your sleeked sides.

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

Once your pony is in place, check those curls. If they’ve lost their spring, spray Garnier Fructis Full Control Anti-Humidity Non-Aerosol Hairspray, and use your curling iron for a final touch-up. Work your fingers as a comb to fluff up pony.

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

Seal in the shine with Garnier Fructis Brilliantine Shine Glossing Spray. Then spray Garnier Fructis Full Control Anti-Humidity Aerosol Hairspray in an even, all-around motion, to lock in your look.

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

Secure an embellished bobby pin or decorative barrette above the ear for an added detail.

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

Now go rock your PIN-BACK CURLS!

Photo: Jon Gordon/jongordon.net/Jon Gordon/jongordon.net

