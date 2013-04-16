Music Festival Style: Learn How to Add Edge to Your Pinned Back Curls

Every year we look to the various music festivals during spring and summer for the best in boho beauty and rocker chic style. However, looking fabulous for hours in the hot sun while you dance the day away to your favorite bands can be a difficult task. That’s why we turned to the experts at Garnier Fructis Style to bring you the best hairstyles that are guaranteed to keep you cool and last all day.

If you’re a gal with gorgeous natural curls, why fight nature (and the humidity!)? Get inspired and follow our step-by-step guide in the slideshow above to get pin back curls that will have you rocking at any of this season’s music festivals in style.

Here’s what styling tools you’ll need to get started:

Hair clips

Paddle brush

All-cloth elastic

Hair pins

Curling iron (optional)

And to find more curly hair looks for any occasion, check out the Garnier Fructis Style Finder for the right styles and products tailored just for your hair!

Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Flor

Model: Deb Weinberg

