Music Festival Style: Learn How to Rock a Sleek Ponytail With an Edge

It’s that time of the year when the weather is warming up – everyone is searching for the latest in spring beauty trends – and of course, our favorite musicians and bands are hitting the music festival circuit and we couldn’t be more excited! Music festivals embody the best in rock and roll style year after year, so naturally it’s crucial for you to look and feel like a rock star if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to any of this year’s much anticipated festivals. However, looking fresh, fun and stylish all day in the beating sun while battling the crowds for the best seat in the house is no easy feat. That’s why we’ve turned to the experts at Garnier Fructis Style to help us find the best hair trends for spring and summer that will leave you feeling fabulous all day while you rock out to that band you’ve been dying to see all winter long.

A super shiny, sleek ponytail is a hot trend that’s sure to stand up to even the hottest weather. Follow our step-by-step guide in the slideshow above to get the perfect pony that will take you from the opening band to the closing act in style.

Here’s what styling tools you’ll need to get started:

Paddle Brush

All-cloth elastic

Ribbon or hair tie (optional)

And to find more sleek hair looks for any occasion, check out the Garnier Fructis Style Finder for the right styles and products tailored just for your hair!

Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Flor

Model: Ella, Q Management

For more information about our relationship with Garnier Fructis click here: cmp.ly/3