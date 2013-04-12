StyleCaster
Music Festival Style: Learn How to Rock a Sleek Ponytail With an Edge

Jackie Stewart
by
It’s that time of the year when the weather is warming up – everyone is searching for the latest in spring beauty trends – and of course, our favorite musicians and bands are hitting the music festival circuit and we couldn’t be more excited! Music festivals embody the best in rock and roll style year after year, so naturally it’s crucial for you to look and feel like a rock star if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to any of this year’s much anticipated festivals. However, looking fresh, fun and stylish all day in the beating sun while battling the crowds for the best seat in the house is no easy feat. That’s why we’ve turned to the experts at Garnier Fructis Style to help us find the best hair trends for spring and summer that will leave you feeling fabulous all day while you rock out to that band you’ve been dying to see all winter long.

A super shiny, sleek ponytail is a hot trend that’s sure to stand up to even the hottest weather. Follow our step-by-step guide in the slideshow above to get the perfect pony that will take you from the opening band to the closing act in style.

Here’s what styling tools you’ll need to get started:

  • Paddle Brush
  • All-cloth elastic
  • Ribbon or hair tie (optional)

And to find more sleek hair looks for any occasion, check out the Garnier Fructis Style Finder for the right styles and products tailored just for your hair!

Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Flor
Model: Ella, Q Management

For more information about our relationship with Garnier Fructis click here: cmp.ly/3

1 of 10

Get ready to rock this seriously sleek ponytail at your favorite music festival! 

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon

Start with dry hair, after a sleek blowout. Try Garnier Fructis Style Blow Dry Perfector Straightening Balm.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Squeeze Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Gel into palms and rub together before applying to hair.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Use a paddle brush to distribute gel evenly, and slick back hair.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Brush hair up into a high pony and secure with an all cloth elastic—they don’t snag.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Wrapping elastic with an adorned hair tie or ribbon is an easy way to add instant drama.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Seal the shine and keep your pony frizz-free by lightly spraying hair with Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine 5-in-1 Serum Spray (it helps resist humidity too)!

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Spray Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray (Aerosol) 10 - 12 inches from your hair in an even, all around motion, to lock in your look.

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

Now go rock your seriously sleek pony! 

Photo: Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net/Jon Gordon/JonGordon.net

