Mushroom Tea is About to Become the Next Big Health Trend

If you were just getting your head around matcha tea and drinking charcoal, we’re sorry, but the fast-moving world of wellness trends has already hopped onto its next superfood: Mushroom tea. With benefits like reducing stress and upping your immunity (but nothing hallucinogenic, FYI), it’s poised to be the Next Big Thing.

While fungi-infused tea is nothing new in the East, Western wellness bloggers are just beginning to brew it themselves.

The reason the tea has so many health benefits is because some mushrooms–like the reishi variety– are “adaptogens” which according to alternative medicine gurus can help your body to de-stress.

“Mushroom” and “tea” might not be two words you’ve ever thought go together, but mushrooms are ground down into a powder which is sold in typical tea bags or pouches, to which you just add the hot water. You’ll end up with a black tea-like substance.

If you’re wondering where to get your hands on a brew, you’ll be pleased to know you don’t have to look far: Finnish mushroom tea brand, Four Sigma Foods, just relocated its headquarters to L.A. and plans to sell its tea kits all on both the east and west coasts of the U.S. Other brands also on board with the mushroom tea trend include Moon Juice, Buddha Teas, Terrasoul Superfoods, and Cap Beauty, so you can go ahead and order it online today and try it tomorrow.