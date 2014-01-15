Secret Beauty Ingredient: Mushroom

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Besides being one of our favorite salad ingredients, mushrooms are incredible for your skin (when used topically). Anti-inflammatory properties in mushrooms help to reduce puffiness, redness, acne and eczema, plus they’re rich in vitamin D which helps with discoloration. On top of all that, mushrooms help with oxidative stress, which is damage from free radicals, or all of the chemicals and environmental factors your skin takes in every day. All in all, mushrooms help to even out your skin tone and reduce and irritation happening, so they’re good in our book!

Above, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite beauty products that contain mushroom as an ingredient so that you can start reaping the benefits! Take a look at our favorites then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

