TikTok Made This ‘French Girl’ Perfume a Rarity at Retailers—Here’s Where It’s Low-Key Available

All it takes is one video to make a product a TikTok viral sensation—and that’s just what happened with Narciso Rodrigeuz’s Musc Noir Rose fragrance. A little known corner of the app called #PerfumeTok has been buzzing about the ‘French Girl’ fragrance, with literally anyone and everyone trying to get their hands on a bottle.

It’s no easy quest, though. Ever since creator @ohuprettythings was stopped in her tracks by someone wearing the scent on the streets of Paris and shared the discovery with the world, the perfume has become a rarity at retailers, selling out time and time again.

The 19-second video garnered over 15 million views, causing Musc Noir Rose to immediately trend. “Every French girl I met was wearing this perfume,” she captioned the video, which reeled in over 2,000 comments from users. “This is so Emily in Paris,” wrote one, while another commented “I want to buy this perfume just based on how cool she looks.”

Musc Noir Rose has its own number of dedicated videos from other creators on the app, with people sharing that they couldn’t “resist this perfume” and that anyone who wants to “smell like a French girl” should get it. Creator @scentofataviar called it the “perfect date night perfume,” describing the scent as “sophisticated, sweet, dark, floral, musky, sensual, lingering vanilla.”

Unsurprisingly, Musc Noir Rose is hard to find these days. Luckily, Macy’s is seemingly one of the few places that is currently carrying it— I’d bet money not for long.

The fragrance “pays homage to each woman’s true nature” and brings with it top notes of bergamot and tuberose, with bottom notes of vanilla, suede leather and patchouli. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect evening scent that subtly whispers sensuality, act fast and order a bottle ASAP.